KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (May 16, 2022).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
285,222,853 148,996,460 9,759,837,403 5,391,024,252
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 628,840,217 (957,505,811) (328,665,593)
Local Individuals 7,740,757,385 (7,058,239,468) 682,517,917
Local Corporates 6,588,506,534 (6,795,285,425) (206,778,891)
