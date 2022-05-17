Markets
Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates....
17 May, 2022
==============================================================================================
Company Year Ended/Ending Dividend/Bonus Despatched/
Credit on
==============================================================================================
Hum Network Ltd 30.06.2022 35% Interim Cash Dividend 13.05.2022
Pak Suzuki Motor Company Ltd 31.12.2021 65% Final Cash Dividend 12.05.2022
Reliance Insurance Company Ltd 31.12.2021 05% Final Cash Dividend 16.05.2022
United Bank Limited 31.12.2022 50% Interim Cash Dividend 16.05.2022
Habib Bank Limited 31.12.2021 22.50% Interim Cash Dividend 16.05.2022
Adamjee Insurance Company Ltd 31.12.2021 15% Final Cash Dividend 16.05.2022
IGI Holdings Limited 31.12.2021 35% Final Cash Dividend 16.05.2022
==============================================================================================
