I cannot sacrifice Pakistan's interests for any foreign power: Imran Khan

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman (PTI) Imran Khan said on Monday that he cannot sacrifice Pakistan's interests for a foreign power.

Addressing a rally in Swabi, the PTI chief said: "Slaves have no respect," adding that the "imported government was the result of an American conspiracy."

Criticising the leadership of the coalition government, he said these people would never raise their voices for the people of Pakistan because they are the slaves of the West and worship money.

The former premier said that the US knew that Imran Khan would never allow them to "mistreat the people of Pakistan," therefore, they have imposed this "imported government."

Targeting Asif Ali Zardari, Nawaz Sharif, and Fazlur Rehman, Khan said that these "three stooges" ruled together for 10 years, and during their rule, there were 400 drone strikes on Pakistan.

He said that roughly 80,000 Pakistanis, mostly from the country's tribal areas, sacrificed their lives but nobody acknowledged them.

"We are the followers of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and we will never bow down to any superpower," he said, warning the ruling coalition not to create hurdles in the way of his upcoming long march.

Criticising the government, Khan said that a country is destroyed when big criminals are allowed to rule.

Addressing the country's youth, Imran Khan said: "Remember young people, we will never recognize American slaves and robbers."

He told his supporters to protest wherever they are if coming to Islamabad was not possible when he gives a call for a long march. “Those of them who cannot join me in Islamabad should come out and fight against the imported government.”

PTI has planned several public processions throughout the country as it looks to mobilise the masses for early elections.

Khan has vowed to bring over 2 million people to Islamabad to protest against the alleged “foreign conspiracy” to remove him from the office through a no-trust vote.

He has said the date of the march would be made public after May 20.