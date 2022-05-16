ANL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-5.59%)
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz directs interior minister to provide security to Imran Khan

  • In Bani Gala, 94 security personnel of police and FC have already been deployed
BR Web Desk 16 May, 2022

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to provide security to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former PM Imran Khan, Radio Pakistan reported.

The PM has also asked provincial governments to provide security to Imran during his public gatherings, during a detailed briefing by the Ministry of Interior about Imran's security.

‘Get justice for me if I’m killed’: Imran

These orders come following the PTI chairman's speech in which he expressed concerns about a possible threat to his life.

During a recent rally, Imran said he had recorded a video message to be released in case he is killed, asking his supporters to “get justice for me and our country in case something happens to me”.

“I’ve recorded a video because I know Pakistan’s history. It tells us our justice system can’t apprehend powerful criminals, so I leave it to the people. If something happens to me, then the nation will have to get me justice,” Imran said at a huge public rally in Faisalabad.

"If something happens to me then those I name in the video, you have to stand up to them and ensure they are taken to court so that the first time the powerful will face the law.”

Plot to assassinate PM Imran reported by security agencies, says Fawad

At Imran's Bani Gala home, 94 security personnel of police and FC have already been deployed. 36 personnel of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police and six personnel of Gilgit-Baltistan police have also been deployed by their governments.

