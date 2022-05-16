ANL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-5.5%)
ASC 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5%)
ASL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.18%)
AVN 69.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-3.87%)
BOP 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.98%)
CNERGY 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-5.25%)
FFL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.68%)
FNEL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.87%)
GGGL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.15%)
GGL 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-6.21%)
GTECH 9.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-6.15%)
HUMNL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-6.57%)
KEL 2.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-5.19%)
KOSM 2.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.97%)
MLCF 28.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-2.8%)
PACE 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-4.19%)
PIBTL 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.3%)
PRL 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.56%)
PTC 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.41%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.67%)
SNGP 25.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-5.46%)
TELE 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-7.62%)
TPL 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.76%)
TPLP 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-5.57%)
TREET 30.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-3.84%)
TRG 73.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-2.59%)
UNITY 21.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-3.72%)
WAVES 12.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-4.93%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.16%)
YOUW 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-6.3%)
BR100 4,239 Decreased By -82.4 (-1.91%)
BR30 14,483 Decreased By -550.4 (-3.66%)
KSE100 42,778 Decreased By -727.7 (-1.67%)
KSE30 16,292 Decreased By -246.6 (-1.49%)
Brecorder Logo
May 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Iran’s foreign minister to visit UAE on Monday

Reuters 16 May, 2022

DUBAI: Iran’s top diplomat is expected to visit the United Arab Emirates on Monday, the Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson said, welcoming the appointment of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan as the Gulf state’s president last week.

“Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian is planning to travel to the UAE today,” Saeed Khatibzadeh told a televised weekly news conference.

Iran confirms fifth round of talks held with Saudi Arabia

Iranian state media said Amirabdollahian had left Tehran to pay respects to the Gulf country’s late President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed who died on Friday.

Amirabdollahian’s visit is the highest level trip by an Iranian official to the Gulf country since Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi movement launched a deadly strike on the United Arab Emirates in January.

In 2019, the UAE started engaging with Iran following attacks on tankers off Gulf waters and on Saudi energy infrastructure.

Iran’s deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani visited the UAE in November, when he said the two countries had agreed to open a new chapter in bilateral relations.

United Arab Emirates strongman Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, who was formally elected president on Saturday, led a realignment of the Middle East that created a new anti-Iran axis with Israel and fought a rising tide of political Islam in the region.

uae MENA Saeed Khatibzadeh Iran’s foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan

Comments

1000 characters

Iran’s foreign minister to visit UAE on Monday

Rupee slide continues as it hits 194 against US dollar at interbank

PM calls for achieving wheat procurement targets by June 1

PM Shehbaz directs interior minister to provide security to Imran Khan

PTI govt procured $52bn loans; $36.05bn was repaid

Kohala power plant: Chinese firm reluctant to accord approval

No raise in POL products’ prices for now: govt

Vodafone shares jump 4% after UAE group buys 9.8% stake

Pakistan one step from Sri Lanka: Umar

Two Sikh shopkeepers shot dead in Peshawar

Life insurance, health insurance from July 1: Punjab govt urged to restore ST exemption

Read more stories