ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.53%)
ASC 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.04%)
ASL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.27%)
AVN 72.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.7%)
BOP 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.66%)
CNERGY 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.03%)
FFL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
FNEL 6.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.29%)
GGGL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.57%)
GGL 16.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.02%)
GTECH 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.74%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.55%)
KEL 2.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.66%)
KOSM 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.65%)
MLCF 29.66 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.75%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.31%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.99%)
PRL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.4%)
PTC 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.18%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.94%)
SNGP 27.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
TPL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.82%)
TPLP 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.1%)
TREET 31.55 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.93%)
TRG 75.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-1.73%)
UNITY 22.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WAVES 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.38%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.65%)
YOUW 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.75%)
BR100 4,322 Increased By 57.7 (1.35%)
BR30 15,034 Increased By 108.3 (0.73%)
KSE100 43,506 Increased By 607.3 (1.42%)
KSE30 16,539 Increased By 231 (1.42%)
Brecorder Logo
May 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

PTI govt procured $52bn loans; $36.05bn was repaid

Tahir Amin 16 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government tops the list amongst the last four administrations with the highest external borrowing of around $ 52 billion in three years eight months, retired $ 36.05 billion. Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) is in second place with borrowings of $ 49.761 billion dollars in five years; it retired debt of 27.071 billion dollars.

Data collected from Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs Division by this newspaper further revealed that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) was in third place for borrowing a total of $ 25.008 billion in five years while retiring $ 14 billion.

During the Gen Musharraf’s era (1999-2007) around $ 17.503 billion was borrowed from external sources and around $ 14.605 billion was retired.

Pakistan’s external debt and liabilities (outstanding) reached an all-time high of $ 130.6 billion by end-December 2021.

Public debt stands at Rs41.466trn, NA told

During the PTI government, foreign debt rose by $ 35.3 billion or 37 percent (till December 2021), while it was $ 95.2 billion when the PTI government came to power.

During the PML-N tenure, foreign debt soared by around $ 34 billion as it was around $ 61 billion when it came to power.

The PTI government’s domestic borrowing was also the highest when compared to the other three governments.

The PTI government borrowed Rs 9136 billion during its tenure compared to PML-N’s Rs 6896 billion, PPP’s Rs 6919 billion and Musharraf’s Rs 1212 billion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PPP PTI PMLN foreign debt Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs Gen Musharraf’s era Pakistan’s external debt and liabilities

Comments

1000 characters

PTI govt procured $52bn loans; $36.05bn was repaid

No raise in POL products’ prices for now: govt

Pakistan one step from Sri Lanka: Umar

Two Sikh shopkeepers shot dead in Peshawar

Life insurance, health insurance from July 1: Punjab govt urged to restore ST exemption

Discos now ‘over-billing’ foreign firms too

Death of Sheikh Khalifa: PM offers condolence to UAE President

Sweden, Finland take ‘historic’ steps toward NATO membership

NY state supermarket: Gunman kills 10 in live-streamed racial attack

Three kids, three soldiers martyred in NW suicide blast

Read more stories