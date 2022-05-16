ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.53%)
Tarin claims PTI govt never promised IMF to end subsidy

INP 16 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Former finance minister Shaukat Tarin has criticised the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government for having no policy and being completely confused in every decision.

He was commenting on the PML-N-led federal government’s decision against hiking fuel prices. Shaukat Tarin told a private TV channel that the PTI government had never promised the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to end subsidy as a comprehensive plan was presented to arrange the required funds.

Tarin said that the present government is panicked after failing to cope with the economic challenges.

“Our government had provided a subsidy for giving relief to the nation. Prior to approving subsidy, the PTI government had arranged the required funds.”

“This (PML-N) government is bearing pressure of IMF for not receiving another tranche of loan money before ending subsidies. The country’s market is facing a situation of uncertainty. They are not sitting on the opposition benches now and they should now show to handle these issues.”

The former finance minister said that the PTI government had never asked IMF to end subsidy as the global finance institution was appraised about the source of funds. “PML-N government’s decision will increase the pressure on the rupee in the coming days besides hiking the interest rate. I had told them from where to get the required funds.”

Former minister Hammad Azhar also slammed the PML-N government for giving alleged contradictory statements regarding the fuel subsidy. He said that the present government is blaming Imran Khan for taking a wrong decision by not hiking the oil price on one hand, and on the other hand, they are following it.

Azhar censured that such policies will further increase problems instead of improving the national economy.

