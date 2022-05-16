UET, Green Wend join hands to develop cost-effective energy projects

PESHAWAR: The University of Engineering and Technology (UET), Peshawar, and Green Wend Energy, a private company working in the area of renewable energy, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for development of cost-effective and viable renewable energy projects, said a press release issued on Sunday.

The MoU documents were signed by UET’s dean Prof Dr Amjad Ullah and Zeeshan Syed Shah, the CEO of Green Wend Energy, at a ceremony here.

The MoU envisages technology development and academic collaboration in areas of mutual interest, besides fostering linkages and organising capacity-building events.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Amjad lauded the joint initiative undertaken by Green Wend and his university’s department of electrical engineering for the benefit of final year students of the electrical and mechanical engineering departments.

He pointed out that the founders of the private company were alumni of the UET, Peshawar.

Zeeshan Shah said that since its establishment his company had installed power projects of more than 50 MW capacity in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for which 20 graduates of the university were working in the field.

Prof Dr Hamid Ullah expressed the hope that the MoU would facilitate students in coming up with sustainable solutions in the renewable energy sector.

Earlier, Dr Nasru Minallah, director of the Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialisation (ORIC), highlighted the importance of the MoU.

In his closing remarks, Dr Khizar Azam Khan, the registrar of the university, urged the two entities concerned to solve the practical issues of the Jalozai Campus. He also praised the efforts of Prof Dr Gulzar Ahmad, the chairman of the university’s electrical engineering department.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022