ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.53%)
ASC 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.04%)
ASL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.27%)
AVN 72.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.7%)
BOP 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.66%)
CNERGY 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.03%)
FFL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
FNEL 6.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.29%)
GGGL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.57%)
GGL 16.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.02%)
GTECH 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.74%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.55%)
KEL 2.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.66%)
KOSM 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.65%)
MLCF 29.66 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.75%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.31%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.99%)
PRL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.4%)
PTC 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.18%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.94%)
SNGP 27.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
TPL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.82%)
TPLP 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.1%)
TREET 31.55 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.93%)
TRG 75.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-1.73%)
UNITY 22.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WAVES 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.38%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.65%)
YOUW 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.75%)
BR100 4,322 Increased By 57.7 (1.35%)
BR30 15,034 Increased By 108.3 (0.73%)
KSE100 43,506 Increased By 607.3 (1.42%)
KSE30 16,539 Increased By 231 (1.42%)
Brecorder Logo
May 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

UET, Green Wend join hands to develop cost-effective energy projects

Recorder Report 16 May, 2022

PESHAWAR: The University of Engineering and Technology (UET), Peshawar, and Green Wend Energy, a private company working in the area of renewable energy, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for development of cost-effective and viable renewable energy projects, said a press release issued on Sunday.

The MoU documents were signed by UET’s dean Prof Dr Amjad Ullah and Zeeshan Syed Shah, the CEO of Green Wend Energy, at a ceremony here.

The MoU envisages technology development and academic collaboration in areas of mutual interest, besides fostering linkages and organising capacity-building events.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Amjad lauded the joint initiative undertaken by Green Wend and his university’s department of electrical engineering for the benefit of final year students of the electrical and mechanical engineering departments.

He pointed out that the founders of the private company were alumni of the UET, Peshawar.

Zeeshan Shah said that since its establishment his company had installed power projects of more than 50 MW capacity in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for which 20 graduates of the university were working in the field.

Prof Dr Hamid Ullah expressed the hope that the MoU would facilitate students in coming up with sustainable solutions in the renewable energy sector.

Earlier, Dr Nasru Minallah, director of the Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialisation (ORIC), highlighted the importance of the MoU.

In his closing remarks, Dr Khizar Azam Khan, the registrar of the university, urged the two entities concerned to solve the practical issues of the Jalozai Campus. He also praised the efforts of Prof Dr Gulzar Ahmad, the chairman of the university’s electrical engineering department.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

renewable energy mou energy projects University of Engineering and Technology Green Wend Energy

Comments

1000 characters

UET, Green Wend join hands to develop cost-effective energy projects

Kohala power plant: Chinese firm reluctant to accord approval

No raise in POL products’ prices for now: govt

Pakistan one step from Sri Lanka: Umar

Two Sikh shopkeepers shot dead in Peshawar

Life insurance, health insurance from July 1: Punjab govt urged to restore ST exemption

Discos now ‘over-billing’ foreign firms too

Death of Sheikh Khalifa: PM offers condolence to UAE President

Sweden, Finland take ‘historic’ steps toward NATO membership

NY state supermarket: Gunman kills 10 in live-streamed racial attack

Three kids, three soldiers martyred in NW suicide blast

Read more stories