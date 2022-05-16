ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.53%)
May 16, 2022
Opinion

We’re one step from Sri Lanka

16 May, 2022

It’s heartening to note that remittances from workers abroad in month of April 2022 have registered a historic high, exceeding the mark of US$3 billion.

When nothing is working right the overseas Pakistanis are playing the most important role in propelling the country’s beleaguered economy in a meaningful manner. We must not ignore the fact that the size of foreign exchange that is remitted by them is bigger than our export proceeds.

The third major source of foreign exchange, Foreign Direct Investment, has unfortunately dried up long ago. The workers abroad must be commended and appreciated for what they have been doing consistently for their families at home and their homeland.

The current political strife in the country constitutes a serious source of concern for them. Our civil and military leadership should therefore take steps aimed at easing their concerns. In other words, they must make efforts towards ending the current political turmoil at the earliest.

We must not lose sight of the fact that we’re just one step from Sri Lanka in terms of economic upheaval and civil unrest.

A Pakistani expatriate based in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

