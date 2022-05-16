ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.53%)
May 16, 2022
Markets

PESCO notifies power suspension

Recorder Report 16 May, 2022

PESHAWAR: Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) has notified power suspension from various grid stations due to maintenance work in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

According to the notification, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar University Grid Station on 16th ,19th, 23rd, 26th, 30th May from 8:00 A.M to 2:00 P.M, resultantly consumers of 11 KV University Campus, Canal Town, Malkandher, Engineering, Regi, Old Hayatabad, HMC, Ring Road, Danish Abad, Gharib Abad, Rahat Abad 1, CMB, Abdara, Achini 1,2, Sufaid Dheri, Old Bara Road, JAF, Academy Town, Circular Road, DHA, Palosi 1,2, Scarp, Tehkal Payan feeders will face inconvenience.

Similarly, power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Cantt Grid Station on 18th, 22nd, 25th, 29th 30 May from 8:00 A.M to 2:00 P.M, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Nishat, KSM, Industrial Naguman, Khazana, Haryana, Daudzai 1,2, Old Haryana, Takhabad, Haryana 1, New Naguman feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Warsak Road Grid Station on 16th ,18th, 24th, 26th May from 8:00 A.M to 2:00 P.M, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Kochian 1,2, Mathara 1,2, Shahi Bala, Shahgai Industrial, Swat Scout , Shaheen Foundation, MES, Colony 2, Marbal Chowk, New Machini, Tatara feeders will face inconvenience.

