ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.53%)
ASC 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.04%)
ASL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.27%)
AVN 72.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.7%)
BOP 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.66%)
CNERGY 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.03%)
FFL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
FNEL 6.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.29%)
GGGL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.57%)
GGL 16.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.02%)
GTECH 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.74%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.55%)
KEL 2.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.66%)
KOSM 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.65%)
MLCF 29.66 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.75%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.31%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.99%)
PRL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.4%)
PTC 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.18%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.94%)
SNGP 27.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
TPL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.82%)
TPLP 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.1%)
TREET 31.55 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.93%)
TRG 75.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-1.73%)
UNITY 22.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WAVES 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.38%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.65%)
YOUW 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.75%)
BR100 4,322 Increased By 57.7 (1.35%)
BR30 15,034 Increased By 108.3 (0.73%)
KSE100 43,506 Increased By 607.3 (1.42%)
KSE30 16,539 Increased By 231 (1.42%)
Brecorder Logo
May 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Saudi Arabia posts $15.3 billion budget surplus in Q1 as oil prices surge

Reuters 15 May, 2022

Saudi Arabia posted a budget surplus of 57.49 billion riyal ($15.33 billion) in the first three months of 2022, the finance ministry said, bolstered by a 58% jump in oil revenue as prices surged.

The data came a few hours after Saudi Aramco reported an almost 82% rise in first-quarter net profit, broadly in line with analyst forecasts, helped by strong oil prices and volumes.

The world’s biggest crude exporter posted oil revenues of 183.7 billion riyal in the first quarter, up from 116.6 billion riyals the same period in 2021, the data showed.

Brent crude prices ended the first quarter up almost 70% to $107.91 a barrel from end of March 2021, as the Russian invasion of Ukraine exacerbated concerns over petroleum supplies.

Despite the boost from oil revenue, Saudi Arabian state spending remained modest, up 4% from a year earlier to 220.47 billion riyals in the first quarter.

Oman budget swings into surplus on oil price rise

“Saudi spending remains cautious on a year-on-year basis despite marked increase in oil revenue, but we do expect greater support to the economy through the PIF,” said Monica Malik, chief economist at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, referring to the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund.

The kingdom increasingly relied on the PIF, with assets of more than $600 billion, and other state entities to drive an ambitious spending push.

The kingdom’s total revenues stood at 277.9 billion riyal in the first quarter, up 36% year-on-year, with non-oil revenue up 7% to 94.26 billion riyals in the quarter.

Saudi Arabia Oil prices Saudi Aramco budget budget surplus

Comments

1000 characters

Saudi Arabia posts $15.3 billion budget surplus in Q1 as oil prices surge

Govt rules out increasing fuel prices for the time being: Miftah Ismail

PM Shehbaz arrives in UAE to express condolences on Sheikh Khalifa’s passing

Three soldiers, children martyred in suicide bombing in Miranshah: ISPR

Saudi Aramco net profit soars 82% in Q1 on high oil prices

Ten killed in 'racially motivated' shooting at US grocery store

World leaders pay respects in UAE after death of pro-West president

Flamboyant Australia cricketer Andrew Symonds dies in car crash

Govt’s Hajj scheme: ballot today

Miftah hints at modifying Kamyab Pakistan Programme

Jul-Apr exports grow 25.55pc to $26.25bn YoY

Read more stories