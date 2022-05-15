FBR’s clarification withdrawal decision hailed

LAHORE: Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh and Regional Chairman Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi has welcomed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) decision to withdraw its clarification issued vide C.NO.11(17)DRD/2010-56598 dated April 27, 2021.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh and Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi said that the business activities of Pakistani exporters were being severely affected due to SRO 492. Business activities will resume once this issue is resolved, and exports will increase. FPCCI Office Bearers have specially thanked Finance and Revenue Minister Miftah Ismail and Chairman FBR Asim Ahmed.

The FPCCI delegation raised the issue of SRO492 (1)/2009, among other topics, during a meeting with the Minister of Finance and Revenue and Chairman FBR at the Finance Division last week. Following the request of the Federation Chamber, the FBR has withdrawn its clarification issued vide C.NO.11(17)DRD/2010-56598 dated April 27, 2021.

Officials of the Businessmen Democratic Group of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry visited the FPCCI several times to address the issue of SRO492 (1)/2009. The FPCCI leadership was asked to resolve the issue.

