Oracle launches Exadata platform

Press Release 15 May, 2022

KARACHI: Leading organizations in Pakistan will now be able to join those from across Asia Pacific that are turning to Oracle Exadata [email protected] to run their businesses and adapt to unpredictable business environments. By delivering high-performance capabilities of Exadata Cloud Service behind a customer’s own data center firewalls it gives them the ability to gain a full public cloud experience and quickly get more value from their data while meeting the country’s strict requirements for data sovereignty and security.

“Organizations in Pakistan have been among the earliest adopters of technological advancements in the region, embracing digital, cloud, and other emerging technologies as they modernize their operations and drive innovation,” said Amer Khan, Senior Director and Head of Cloud Platform Group, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Oracle Exadata [email protected] X9M is the simplest way to move an organization’s vitally important Oracle databases and business-critical workloads, including core banking systems and IT infrastructure, to the cloud. Additionally, with Exadata [email protected], IT teams can focus on driving innovation because public cloud resource management and optional Oracle Autonomous Database capabilities allow them to eliminate up to 80 percent of manual database operations.

