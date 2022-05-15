ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.53%)
ASC 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.04%)
ASL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.27%)
AVN 72.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.7%)
BOP 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.66%)
CNERGY 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.03%)
FFL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
FNEL 6.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.29%)
GGGL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.57%)
GGL 16.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.02%)
GTECH 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.74%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.55%)
KEL 2.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.66%)
KOSM 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.65%)
MLCF 29.66 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.75%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.31%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.99%)
PRL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.4%)
PTC 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.18%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.94%)
SNGP 27.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
TPL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.82%)
TPLP 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.1%)
TREET 31.55 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.93%)
TRG 75.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-1.73%)
UNITY 22.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WAVES 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.38%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.65%)
YOUW 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.75%)
BR100 4,322 Increased By 57.7 (1.35%)
BR30 15,034 Increased By 108.3 (0.73%)
KSE100 43,506 Increased By 607.3 (1.42%)
KSE30 16,539 Increased By 231 (1.42%)
Brecorder Logo
May 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

French cereal crop ratings down sharply

Reuters 15 May, 2022

PARIS: Crop conditions for French wheat and barley crops declined sharply last week as dry weather persisted in the EU’s biggest grain-growing country, data from farm office FranceAgriMer showed on Friday. An estimated 82% of French soft wheat crops were in good or excellent condition in the week to May 9, down from 89% the previous week, FranceAgriMer said in a cereal report. That marked a second straight weekly decline in the rating after a two-point drop the previous week. The latest score was nonetheless above a 79% rating a year earlier.

Crop observers have warned that cereals may start losing yield potential, with a hot, dry spell this week expected to increase pressure on plants, before the possible return of rain next week. FranceAgriMer officials said earlier this week that crops were suffering in particular in the southeast and in zones with light soils, although rainfall in the coming days could avert widespread damage to cereals.

“We’re reaching a tipping point for some soil types,” Catherine Cauchard, head of FranceAgriMer’s crop monitoring service told reporters. “Farmers are hoping for rain so that yield potential can be maintained.”

Drought in France has added to tension in grain markets that are grappling with disruption to Ukrainian supplies as a result of the war and poor weather conditions in other major producing countries like the United States and India.

Euronext wheat futures rallied on Thursday to contract highs, fuelled by US government estimates of tighter domestic and world wheat supplies next season. French barley and durum wheat ratings also fell sharply last week, with spring barley sown at the end of winter showing the steepest decline, FranceAgriMer’s data showed.

For spring barley, the good/excellent score shed 12 points to 76%, now below a year-earlier level of 85%. The winter barley rating fell by 7 points to 79%, while the durum score lost six points to 77%, although both remained above year-earlier levels. Weather forecasts are projecting some showers in the week ahead as storms break the hot spell, but traders are concerned that precipitation may be erratic. Farmers are also rounding off maize planting, with 92% of the expected area sown by Monday, FranceAgriMer said.

EU FranceAgriMer wheat crops cereal crop Catherine Cauchard

Comments

1000 characters

French cereal crop ratings down sharply

Miftah hints at modifying KPP

Ahsan for a ‘collective role’ to salvage economy

Ministries, divisions asked to surrender anticipated savings

Budget 2022-23: SECP proposes withdrawal of 1pc FIF on non-life insurance premiums

Petroleum products’ rates to rise sharply if subsidy withdrawn

Assemblies to complete term, declares PML-N

Jul-Apr mobile phone import grows 7.43pc to $1.81bn YoY

Fighting disinformation, protecting journalists: UN panel approves Pakistan-backed resolutions

‘A conspiracy has been hatched to kill me,’ claims Imran

Khattak, others still using official residence?

Read more stories