IMF to initiate staff mission with Pakistan in Doha on 18th

Tahir Amin Updated 14 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) will start a staff mission on May 18 with the Pakistani authorities in Doha, Qatar.

This was shared by Esther Perez Ruiz, IMF Resident Representative in Pakistan while responding to Business Recorder queries.

She stated, “An International Monetary Fund team will start a staff mission on May 18 with the Pakistani authorities in Doha, Qatar.”

Economy and IMF’s stalled 7th review

The IMF mission will discuss with the authorities, policies to further the Extended Fund Facility’s 7th review. The talks are expected to continue for one week.

The authorities have also requested the IMF to extend the EFF arrangement through June 2023 as a signal of their commitment to address existing challenges and achieve the program objectives.

