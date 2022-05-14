ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.53%)
ASC 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.04%)
ASL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.27%)
AVN 72.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.7%)
BOP 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.66%)
CNERGY 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.03%)
FFL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
FNEL 6.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.29%)
GGGL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.57%)
GGL 16.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.02%)
GTECH 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.74%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.55%)
KEL 2.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.66%)
KOSM 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.65%)
MLCF 29.66 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.75%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.31%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.99%)
PRL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.4%)
PTC 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.18%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.94%)
SNGP 27.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
TPL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.82%)
TPLP 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.1%)
TREET 31.55 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.93%)
TRG 75.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-1.73%)
UNITY 22.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WAVES 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.38%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.65%)
YOUW 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.75%)
BR100 4,322 Increased By 57.7 (1.35%)
BR30 15,034 Increased By 108.3 (0.73%)
KSE100 43,506 Increased By 607.3 (1.42%)
KSE30 16,539 Increased By 231 (1.42%)
Brecorder Logo
May 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: I’m not sure how many times Shehbaz married

“Can you get me an appointment with The Khan — I need to…” “No can do. He has blocked a few numbers and I...
Anjum Ibrahim 14 May, 2022

“Can you get me an appointment with The Khan — I need to…”

“No can do. He has blocked a few numbers and I am not sure yours is one of them but…”

“Nope, he never had mine.”

“In that case I will assume that you are not only a nobody in the resurrected Pakistan, but you never made it in the new Pakistan and…”

“Oh dear Lord please — what I have to say should interest him.”

“Let’s not consider ourselves that critical — learn from Shehbaz Sharif — he has gone traipsing to London…”

“For your information, in the Sharif household it’s like the pir system — the eldest has absolute say in all matters…”

“Other than in contracting marriages — I mean Shehbaz Sharif I am not sure how many times Shehbaz Sharif married but…”

“One more than The Khan.”

“If you think The Khan’s innings are over then I would have you know…”

“Which innings? Marriages or prime ministership?”

“Innings in all matters.”

“Yeah, yeah, but I still want to talk to The Khan and bring something to his notice.”

“Tell me and I will then relate it to him.”

“Bong Bong Marcos has won the Philippine elections and daddy Ferdinand who ruled the country from 1965 to 1986 referred to as a kleptocrat, a head of government who stole from the treasury…”

“Treasury or tosha khana?”

“Lose it, anyway Marcos’ successor Corazon Aquino set up a presidential commission tasked to recover Marcos’ “hidden wealth” and as per its estimate between 5 to 10 billion dollars was stolen by the Marcos’ from the Philippine treasury…”

“Ha, ha, and they were convicted on seven counts of graft for laundering peanuts by 2018 — only $ 231 million — a decision considered unprecedented….”

“We Khanzadehs are not going to let that happen and…”

“Hmmm…”

“No seriously we are not. Bong Bong can rule the Philippines but Bilawal and Hamza and…”

“Both have a good hold on some very attractive portfolios.”

“And Maryam Nawaz…”

“Is her own worst enemy — I would recommend that instead of hanging around Parveen Middlesex Rashid…”

“Excuse me, but you are in for trouble – Parvez Rashid’s party is back in power.”

“And need I add Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dum have no portfolios.”

“Hmmm, wait daddy has a plan.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PARTLY FACETIOUS

Comments

1000 characters

PARTLY FACETIOUS: I’m not sure how many times Shehbaz married

London huddle still taking stock of ‘grim’ situation

Specific commodities: govt decides to amend public procurement rules

Two ADB executive directors due today

IMF to initiate staff mission in Doha on 18th

Jul-Mar LSMI output jumps 10.4pc YoY

‘Violation’ of IMF pact by PTI govt led to surge in USD rates: Miftah

Imran raises alarm over state of economy

450MW BQ unit to be commissioned by month-end: KE

CPEC Authority to be abolished, Senate panel told

Rectification of tax credit : FTO seeks clarification from FBR

Read more stories