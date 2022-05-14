PARTLY FACETIOUS: I’m not sure how many times Shehbaz married

“Can you get me an appointment with The Khan — I need to…”

“No can do. He has blocked a few numbers and I am not sure yours is one of them but…”

“Nope, he never had mine.”

“In that case I will assume that you are not only a nobody in the resurrected Pakistan, but you never made it in the new Pakistan and…”

“Oh dear Lord please — what I have to say should interest him.”

“Let’s not consider ourselves that critical — learn from Shehbaz Sharif — he has gone traipsing to London…”

“For your information, in the Sharif household it’s like the pir system — the eldest has absolute say in all matters…”

“Other than in contracting marriages — I mean Shehbaz Sharif I am not sure how many times Shehbaz Sharif married but…”

“One more than The Khan.”

“If you think The Khan’s innings are over then I would have you know…”

“Which innings? Marriages or prime ministership?”

“Innings in all matters.”

“Yeah, yeah, but I still want to talk to The Khan and bring something to his notice.”

“Tell me and I will then relate it to him.”

“Bong Bong Marcos has won the Philippine elections and daddy Ferdinand who ruled the country from 1965 to 1986 referred to as a kleptocrat, a head of government who stole from the treasury…”

“Treasury or tosha khana?”

“Lose it, anyway Marcos’ successor Corazon Aquino set up a presidential commission tasked to recover Marcos’ “hidden wealth” and as per its estimate between 5 to 10 billion dollars was stolen by the Marcos’ from the Philippine treasury…”

“Ha, ha, and they were convicted on seven counts of graft for laundering peanuts by 2018 — only $ 231 million — a decision considered unprecedented….”

“We Khanzadehs are not going to let that happen and…”

“Hmmm…”

“No seriously we are not. Bong Bong can rule the Philippines but Bilawal and Hamza and…”

“Both have a good hold on some very attractive portfolios.”

“And Maryam Nawaz…”

“Is her own worst enemy — I would recommend that instead of hanging around Parveen Middlesex Rashid…”

“Excuse me, but you are in for trouble – Parvez Rashid’s party is back in power.”

“And need I add Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dum have no portfolios.”

“Hmmm, wait daddy has a plan.”

