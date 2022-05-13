ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.53%)
ASC 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.04%)
ASL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.27%)
AVN 72.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.7%)
BOP 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.66%)
CNERGY 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.03%)
FFL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
FNEL 6.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.29%)
GGGL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.57%)
GGL 16.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.02%)
GTECH 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.74%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.55%)
KEL 2.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.66%)
KOSM 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.65%)
MLCF 29.66 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.75%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.31%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.99%)
PRL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.4%)
PTC 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.18%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.94%)
SNGP 27.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
TPL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.82%)
TPLP 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.1%)
TREET 31.55 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.93%)
TRG 75.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-1.73%)
UNITY 22.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WAVES 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.38%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.65%)
YOUW 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.75%)
BR100 4,322 Increased By 57.7 (1.35%)
BR30 15,034 Increased By 108.3 (0.73%)
KSE100 43,506 Increased By 607.3 (1.42%)
KSE30 16,539 Increased By 231 (1.42%)
Brecorder Logo
May 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Inbound flights: CAA to resume rapid antigen tests for passengers from Gulf countries

  • Will be conducted at Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi airports
Rafat Saeed 13 May, 2022

The Centre for Disease Control (CDC) National Institute of Health has directed the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to start Covid screening tests for inbound flights from Gulf countries and Saudi Arabia after Pakistan reported the first case of the new sub-variant of Omicron.

“In lieu of reporting the first case of Omicron sub-variant and as per directives of the Minister for Health, keeping a close check for surveillance and monitoring at points of entry, Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) testing to be conducted at each major airport — Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi,” a notification issued by the NIH said on Friday.

The screening process will come into effect from May 14.

Initially, 10 to 15 tests will be conducted for passengers travelling via small aircraft, carrying up to 150 people. Meanwhile, 15 to 20 tests would be conducted for passengers who arrive through flights with a capacity of 250.

The CDC said that these measures are being implemented on the directives of the health minister, and will remain in effect until further notice.

CAA CDC COVID19 Gulf countries Omicron variant screening test

Comments

1000 characters

Inbound flights: CAA to resume rapid antigen tests for passengers from Gulf countries

Oil jumps 4% as U.S. gasoline prices hit record high, stock markets soar

Boosted by record remittances, KSE-100 ends week on a high

Riding into oblivion: Rupee closes at new historic low in inter-bank market

Remittances clock in at $3.125bn in April, highest in Pakistan's history

UAE president Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed dies

Musk shelves $44-billion Twitter deal 'temporarily', shares slump

MSCI adds OGDC into Frontier Markets Index, HBL moves to Small Cap

Imran says he warned economy would 'go into a tailspin' if his govt was ousted

Pakistani meat processor grabs $2.2mn export orders from Middle East

Read more stories