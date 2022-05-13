Pakistan cannot engage with a belligerent India: Khar

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar has categorically stated that Pakistan cannot engage with a belligerent India.

Speaking in the National Assembly on Thursday, she made it clear that there is no change in Pakistan’s policy with regards to India.

She said Pakistan cannot antagonize any country and we are not against any country. She said Pakistan wants to improve the level of engagement with the European Union as the GSP Plus status has helped in improving the country’s exports.

Earlier, the National Assembly was informed that the country is expected to receive over $ 30 billion in remittances during the current fiscal year.

During question hour session of the National Assembly, Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi told the house that remittances of $ 22 billion dollars have so far been received.

He recalled that the remittances remained $ 29 billion during the last fiscal year.

Responding to the concerns of members regarding water shortage in the country, Minister for Water Resources Syed Khursheed Shah expressed the confidence that the water situation will improve by 30th of next month. He said the water situation is improving at Tarbela.

He assured that all the provinces will be given water as per their share. He said shortage in water will also be shared with the provinces, accordingly.

