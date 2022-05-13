Flood-hit Afghans: Nestle Pakistan donates 60,000 litres of water

ISLAMABAD: To add to the relief initiative of the government for the flood-hit people of Afghanistan, Nestle Pakistan has contributed a donation of 60,000 litres of water.

The donation was presented to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif by Nestle’s Head of Corporate Affairs Waqar Ahmed and General Manager Abdullah Javed, in a meeting held in Lahore recently. During the meeting, the Nestle Pakistan’s senior representatives paid tribute to the prime minister for providing relief items for the flood victims of Afghanistan.

PM Sharif commended the charitable work by Nestle Pakistan for the Afghan people in their difficult times. The donated clean drinking water will help flood victims to prevent infectious diseases.