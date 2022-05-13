ANL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
ASC 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
ASL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
AVN 72.81 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (2.55%)
BOP 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
CNERGY 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.66%)
FFL 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
FNEL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.14%)
GGGL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.5%)
GGL 16.59 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.27%)
GTECH 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.95%)
HUMNL 6.49 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.09%)
KEL 2.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.15%)
KOSM 3.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.66%)
MLCF 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.39%)
PACE 3.06 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (4.08%)
PIBTL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
PRL 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.17%)
PTC 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.81%)
SNGP 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.62%)
TELE 11.18 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (4.1%)
TPL 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (7.75%)
TPLP 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.88%)
TREET 31.26 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (4.41%)
TRG 77.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
UNITY 22.57 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.77%)
WAVES 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.09%)
WTL 1.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.67%)
YOUW 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.96%)
BR100 4,264 Increased By 10.4 (0.24%)
BR30 14,925 Increased By 150.4 (1.02%)
KSE100 42,898 Increased By 35.3 (0.08%)
KSE30 16,308 Increased By 3.9 (0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
May 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Shujaat, British HC discuss issues of mutual interest

Recorder Report 13 May, 2022

LAHORE: British High Commissioner Dr Christian Turner called on PML-Q president Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain at his Gulberg residence and discussed issues of mutual interest. The British HC inquired about the well-being of Ch Shujaat Hussain and wished him a speedy recovery.

Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Chaudhry Shafay Hussain, British High Commission Representative in Punjab Alex Ballinger, Political Advisor British High Commissioner in Lahore Office Talal Raza and Muntaha Ashraf were also present on the occasion.

Appreciating the British cooperation in Punjab for improvement in different sectors, Hamza Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan and the United Kingdom are important partners in the journey of development and prosperity.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

British High Commissioner Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain Dr Christian Turner Hamza Shehbaz Sharif

Comments

1000 characters

Shujaat, British HC discuss issues of mutual interest

Forex reserves down $177m

FY23: ADB indicates additional support of $2.5bn

PM to attend WEF moot at Davos

World Bank projects slowdown in remittances

Army reacts strongly to verbal attacks on Lt-Gen

Body formed to investigate ‘missing water’ issue

Air India appoints first foreign CEO

‘Regime change conspiracy’: Alvi urges CJP to form probe commission

Suri’s ruling on no-confidence motion: Imran files review petition in SC

One killed, 8 injured in Karachi blast

Read more stories