Shujaat, British HC discuss issues of mutual interest

LAHORE: British High Commissioner Dr Christian Turner called on PML-Q president Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain at his Gulberg residence and discussed issues of mutual interest. The British HC inquired about the well-being of Ch Shujaat Hussain and wished him a speedy recovery.

Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Chaudhry Shafay Hussain, British High Commission Representative in Punjab Alex Ballinger, Political Advisor British High Commissioner in Lahore Office Talal Raza and Muntaha Ashraf were also present on the occasion.

Appreciating the British cooperation in Punjab for improvement in different sectors, Hamza Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan and the United Kingdom are important partners in the journey of development and prosperity.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022