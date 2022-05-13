Canal water theft: CS directs all DCs to take steps towards prevention

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal has directed all the divisional commissioners to take immediate steps to prevent canal water theft and take strict action as per law by registering cases against those involved in these incidents.

He issued these directives at the Civil Secretariat on Thursday. The secretary agriculture, officials of Irrigation department and officers concerned attended the meeting while all the divisional commissioners participated through video link.

The chief secretary said that there is a shortage of canal water in the province this year and in such a situation water theft incidents are likely to increase. He directed the officers to register cases against those involved in water theft without accepting any kind of pressure. He said that committees should be set up at district level for checking.

The chief secretary said the theft of canal water also harms the national economy due to reduction in agricultural production. He lauded the Commissioner Bahawalpur Division for taking timely steps to address the problem of water shortage in Cholistan. Asking the divisional commissioners to submit a report about the areas facing water shortage, the chief secretary said that availability of water is expected to improve from next week.

