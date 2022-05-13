PANAH official highlights harmful effects of tobacco

ISLAMABAD: Sana Ullah Ghumman, General Secretary and Director Operations of Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) said that smoking is not something to be proud of but condemnable. Tobacco is rapidly destroying the health of our young generation, which must be stopped. It is the responsibility of families and institutions, including the government, to educate their children about the harmful effects of tobacco, so that they can stay away from smoking.

Sana Ullah Ghumman said this during lectures on Capital Law College, Murree Road and Superior Group of Colleges Chakri Road on Wednesday. He said that our children are our future, their protection is the duty of all, not just the government.

To curb tobacco, the government should increase taxes by at least 30 percent in the next budget, so that the purchase of tobacco is out of reach of young children and we can avoid diseases. This will reduce the health burden of Rs 615 billion and increase revenue.

Panah has so far visited more than eight educational institutions this month, with the aim of educating the younger generation about the dangers of tobacco. This trend will continue in the future.

