ANL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
ASC 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
ASL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
AVN 72.81 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (2.55%)
BOP 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
CNERGY 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.66%)
FFL 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
FNEL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.14%)
GGGL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.5%)
GGL 16.59 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.27%)
GTECH 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.95%)
HUMNL 6.49 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.09%)
KEL 2.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.15%)
KOSM 3.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.66%)
MLCF 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.39%)
PACE 3.06 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (4.08%)
PIBTL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
PRL 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.17%)
PTC 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.81%)
SNGP 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.62%)
TELE 11.18 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (4.1%)
TPL 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (7.75%)
TPLP 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.88%)
TREET 31.26 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (4.41%)
TRG 77.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
UNITY 22.57 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.77%)
WAVES 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.09%)
WTL 1.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.67%)
YOUW 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.96%)
BR100 4,264 Increased By 10.4 (0.24%)
BR30 14,925 Increased By 150.4 (1.02%)
KSE100 42,898 Increased By 35.3 (0.08%)
KSE30 16,308 Increased By 3.9 (0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
May 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PANAH official highlights harmful effects of tobacco

Press Release 13 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Sana Ullah Ghumman, General Secretary and Director Operations of Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) said that smoking is not something to be proud of but condemnable. Tobacco is rapidly destroying the health of our young generation, which must be stopped. It is the responsibility of families and institutions, including the government, to educate their children about the harmful effects of tobacco, so that they can stay away from smoking.

Sana Ullah Ghumman said this during lectures on Capital Law College, Murree Road and Superior Group of Colleges Chakri Road on Wednesday. He said that our children are our future, their protection is the duty of all, not just the government.

To curb tobacco, the government should increase taxes by at least 30 percent in the next budget, so that the purchase of tobacco is out of reach of young children and we can avoid diseases. This will reduce the health burden of Rs 615 billion and increase revenue.

Panah has so far visited more than eight educational institutions this month, with the aim of educating the younger generation about the dangers of tobacco. This trend will continue in the future.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Tobacco PANAH Sana Ullah Ghumman

Comments

Comments are closed.

PANAH official highlights harmful effects of tobacco

Forex reserves down $177m

FY23: ADB indicates additional support of $2.5bn

PM to attend WEF moot at Davos

World Bank projects slowdown in remittances

Army reacts strongly to verbal attacks on Lt-Gen

Body formed to investigate ‘missing water’ issue

Air India appoints first foreign CEO

‘Regime change conspiracy’: Alvi urges CJP to form probe commission

Suri’s ruling on no-confidence motion: Imran files review petition in SC

One killed, 8 injured in Karachi blast

Read more stories