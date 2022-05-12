ANL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.17%)
Ukraine keeps up counterattack to north of Kharkiv, Britain says

Reuters 12 May, 2022

Ukrainian forces are keeping up a counterattack to the north of the second largest city of Kharkiv and recapturing several towns and villages toward the Russian border, Britain said on Thursday.

Russia has reportedly withdrawn units from the area and the forces are likely to redeploy after replenishing the losses to the eastern bank of the Siverskyi Donets river, the British defence ministry said in a regular Twitter bulletin.

Russian attacks on rail system fail to paralyze ‘lifeline of Ukraine’

On Wednesday, Ukraine said it had pushed back Russian forces in the east to recapture Pytomnyk, a village on the main highway north of Kharkiv, about halfway to the Russian border.

