NA informed: $6.87bn received from Saudi Arabia, China during PTI’s tenure

Naveed Butt 12 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has received $ 6.87 billion from Saudi Arabia and China in the form of disbursements during the tenure of the last Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

In a written reply to a question of a member National Assembly, Dr Shazia Sobia Aslam Soomro, Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq told the house that Pakistan received a total amount of $ 2.036 billion from China in the form of disbursements during the tenure of the last government under the various ongoing loan projects signed with Government of People’s Republic of China. He said that similarly, the previous PTI government received a total of $ 4.835 billion from Saudi Arabia during the last three years.

However, the minister said that Pakistan did not receive any amount from the United Arab Emirates (UAE). During the question hour session of the National Assembly, Minister for Commerce Naveed Qamar told the House that the country is self-sufficient in wheat production but over the last two years, a shortfall has been witnessed due to various factors including non-availability of timely fertilizers to the farmers, climate change, and shortage of water.

He said the government has decided to import three million metric tons of wheat to meet domestic requirements. He said it has also been decided to take firm action against hoarding and smuggling of the commodity.

The Minister for Commerce said modern silos will be established to ensure better preservation of wheat. Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi also regretted a delay in the completion of New Balakot City. He said that 30 percent work on the project has been completed. He said responsibility rests with the provincial government to complete the remaining 70 percent work.

