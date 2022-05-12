ANL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-6.67%)
May 12, 2022
Pakistan

Reference against defecting PTI members: PTI Punjab rejects ECP’s decision

Recorder Report 12 May, 2022

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Punjab on Wednesday rejected the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision on a reference against defecting PTI members.

While giving his reaction to the decision, PTI Punjab President Shafqat Mahmood further said that it has undermined both Constitution and the democracy in the country, which will prove disastrous in the future. “The institution responsible for protecting election credibility appears to be protecting horse-trading,” he added.

He was of the firm view that the nation will not accept the decision and added that the PTI will challenge the decision and continue with its fight against horse trading.

Meanwhile, addressing a press conference, he said that the PTI has lost confidence in the present Chief Election Commissioner. He cautioned that if the elections are not held immediately then anarchy will spread in the country.

“Pakistan’s armed forces are the guarantor of Pakistan’s security; if the army had not performed its duties, the situation in Pakistan might have been different. Our only demand is early elections; a free and fair election that is acceptable to everyone,” he added.

He further said that the education system of the past had divided the society while the PTI government introduced the single national curriculum in the country, which was formulated after studying the education systems of other countries.

