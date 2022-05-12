ANL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-6.67%)
Business & Finance

Roshan Digital Account holders: EFU Life, BoP partner up to provide customized insurance, takaful solutions

Press Release 12 May, 2022

LAHORE: Roshan Digital Account is a major initiative of the State Bank of Pakistan, which provides banking solutions for non-resident Pakistanis, and resident Pakistanis with declared assets held abroad. Bank of Punjab (BOP) is the first bank in the industry to offer both conventional and Islamic variants of this product for customers to open and operate digitally. In addition to other banking services, RDA customers can make investments in Pakistan, and avail house loan and auto loans.

To enhance lifestyle offerings for RDA customers, EFU Life and BOP have taken the initiative and signed a unique insurance solution for RDA customers and their loved ones. Customers can opt for insurance/Takaful plans according to their needs, enabling them to mitigate financial risks associated with unfortunate events of death, accidental death, and permanent total disability. In addition, the health risks of customers’ family members (spouse and kids) residing in Pakistan are also being taken care of. The entire family can also avail a virtual health care benefit, an essential addition in these Covid times.

A ceremony to mark this event was held at EFU Head Office Karachi which was attended by Zahid Mustafa, Group Chief Consumer & Digital Banking-BOP, Mohammad Ali Ahmed, Deputy Managing Director – EFU Life, Nofel Daud, Group Head Retail Banking-BOP, Nilofer Sohail, AGM and Head of Channel Strategy and Execution and other senior officials from both organizations were also present at the event.

Roshan Digital Account SBP BOP EFU Life RDA holders

