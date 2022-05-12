KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (May 11, 2022).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
394,277,430 220,384,382 11,297,914,835 6,773,698,801
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,051,687,292 (907,990,240) 143,697,052
Local Individuals 6,866,338,043 (7,814,298,473) (947,960,429)
Local Corporates 5,626,710,463 (4,822,447,085) 804,263,377
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
