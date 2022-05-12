ANL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-6.67%)
ASC 9.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.59%)
ASL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-5.69%)
AVN 71.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.10 (-5.46%)
BOP 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.97%)
CNERGY 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-7.54%)
FFL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-6.12%)
FNEL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.65%)
GGGL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-7.08%)
GGL 15.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-6.69%)
GTECH 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-6.45%)
HUMNL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-6.28%)
KEL 2.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.35%)
KOSM 3.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-7.65%)
MLCF 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.71%)
PACE 2.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-8.98%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.64%)
PRL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.68%)
PTC 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.36%)
SILK 1.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 27.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.9%)
TELE 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-8.52%)
TPL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-6.81%)
TPLP 17.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-7.12%)
TREET 29.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-4.95%)
TRG 77.03 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
UNITY 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-5.02%)
WAVES 12.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.74%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.83%)
YOUW 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.35%)
BR100 4,254 Decreased By -64.5 (-1.49%)
BR30 14,775 Decreased By -523.9 (-3.42%)
KSE100 42,863 Decreased By -641.2 (-1.47%)
KSE30 16,304 Decreased By -210.1 (-1.27%)
Brecorder Logo
May 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Ukraine’s Zelenskiy says he spoke to Scholz, discussed more Russia sanctions

Reuters 12 May, 2022

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday said he had spoken to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and discussed defensive aid, energy sector cooperation and increasing sanctions on Russia.

“We appreciate the high level of dialogue with Germany and support in our struggle!” he said in a tweet.

A German government spokesperson said Scholz had stressed in the call that it was up to Russia to immediately end hostilities in Ukraine, withdraw troops and restore Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

US sanctions Russia’s Gazprombank executives, Biden meets with G7

“The Chancellor and the Ukrainian President also exchanged views on very concrete, practical ways of continuing to support Ukraine and agreed to remain in close contact,” the spokesperson said in a statement, giving no further details.

Olaf Scholz Volodymyr Zelenskiy Russia sanctions RUssia Ukraine war

Comments

1000 characters

Ukraine’s Zelenskiy says he spoke to Scholz, discussed more Russia sanctions

Another record low: Rupee crosses 190 as currency's ride into oblivion continues

Late buying helps KSE-100, but index still closes 641 points lower

PM Shehbaz meets Nawaz Sharif in London as economy stutters

Khawaja Asif says elections possible before new army chief’s appointment in November

Petrochina offers Pakistan lowest bids for two June LNG spot cargoes

Pakistan, World Bank agree to accelerate pace of reforms

Dissident MNAs: ECP rejects PTI's plea

Problems created by Imran Khan cannot be fixed in few months: Maryam Nawaz

We will not let lies, propaganda get in way of valuable relations with Pakistan: US

K-Electric refutes claims of 14-hour long load-shedding

Read more stories