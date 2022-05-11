ANL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-6.67%)
ASC 9.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.59%)
ASL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-5.69%)
AVN 71.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.10 (-5.46%)
BOP 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.97%)
CNERGY 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-7.54%)
FFL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-6.12%)
FNEL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.65%)
GGGL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-7.08%)
GGL 15.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-6.69%)
GTECH 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-6.45%)
HUMNL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-6.28%)
KEL 2.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.35%)
KOSM 3.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-7.65%)
MLCF 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.71%)
PACE 2.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-8.98%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.64%)
PRL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.68%)
PTC 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.36%)
SILK 1.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 27.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.9%)
TELE 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-8.52%)
TPL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-6.81%)
TPLP 17.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-7.12%)
TREET 29.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-4.95%)
TRG 77.03 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
UNITY 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-5.02%)
WAVES 12.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.74%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.83%)
YOUW 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.35%)
BR100 4,254 Decreased By -64.5 (-1.49%)
BR30 14,775 Decreased By -523.9 (-3.42%)
KSE100 42,863 Decreased By -641.2 (-1.47%)
KSE30 16,304 Decreased By -210.1 (-1.27%)
Brecorder Logo
May 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

UK’s FTSE 100 rises on commodity stocks rally, Compass earnings boost

Reuters 11 May, 2022

Britain’s FTSE 100 ended higher on Wednesday as energy and mining shares rallied on the back of higher commodity prices and Compass Group posted a strong earnings report.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 closed 1.4% higher to record its best session in more than a month while the domestically focused mid-cap index also advanced 1.4%.

Miners climbed 3.9% as metal prices rose on signs of lower domestic COVID-19 infections in China.

Oil majors Shell and BP rose nearly 3.7%, each tracking a recovery in crude prices on supply concerns and expectations that Beijing would provide more economic stimulus after China’s factory-gate inflation eased.

Compass Group jumped 7.4% to the top of the index, after the catering company raised its annual revenue forecast and announced a 500 million pound ($616.65 million) share buyback following a strong first half.

“A lot of corporates so far have been pretty successful in passing on the higher costs to consumers and we’ve seen UK stocks being relatively attractive because they are relatively cheap and you’re still earning a decent return,” said Stuart Cole, head macro economist at Equiti Capital.

“However, if you look at the BRC (British Retail Consortium) figures this week they are showing that consumers are starting to curtail their spending as the cost of living crisis bites and real income is severely eroded.”

An economic think-tank said Britain was on course to enter a technical recession in the second half of this year and faced a big hit to living standards from surging prices.

Nevertheless, the FTSE 100 has outperformed its pan-European peers so far this year, helped by a jump in commodity stocks due to a surge in metal and oil prices amid the geopolitical tensions.

Among other individual shares, TP ICAP gained 2.7% as the inter-dealer broker said its first-quarter revenue rose 14% as heightened market volatility spurred global trading opportunities.

London stocks London's FTSE 100 FTSE 100 index

Comments

1000 characters

UK’s FTSE 100 rises on commodity stocks rally, Compass earnings boost

Another record low: Rupee crosses 190 as currency's ride into oblivion continues

Late buying helps KSE-100, but index still closes 641 points lower

PM Shehbaz meets Nawaz Sharif in London as economy stutters

Khawaja Asif says elections possible before new army chief’s appointment in November

Petrochina offers Pakistan lowest bids for two June LNG spot cargoes

Pakistan, World Bank agree to accelerate pace of reforms

Dissident MNAs: ECP rejects PTI's plea

Problems created by Imran Khan cannot be fixed in few months: Maryam Nawaz

We will not let lies, propaganda get in way of valuable relations with Pakistan: US

K-Electric refutes claims of 14-hour long load-shedding

Read more stories