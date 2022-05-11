ANL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-6.67%)
ASC 9.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.59%)
ASL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-5.69%)
AVN 71.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.10 (-5.46%)
BOP 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.97%)
CNERGY 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-7.54%)
FFL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-6.12%)
FNEL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.65%)
GGGL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-7.08%)
GGL 15.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-6.69%)
GTECH 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-6.45%)
HUMNL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-6.28%)
KEL 2.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.35%)
KOSM 3.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-7.65%)
MLCF 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.71%)
PACE 2.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-8.98%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.64%)
PRL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.68%)
PTC 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.36%)
SILK 1.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 27.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.9%)
TELE 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-8.52%)
TPL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-6.81%)
TPLP 17.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-7.12%)
TREET 29.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-4.95%)
TRG 77.03 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
UNITY 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-5.02%)
WAVES 12.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.74%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.83%)
YOUW 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.35%)
BR100 4,254 Decreased By -64.5 (-1.49%)
BR30 14,775 Decreased By -523.9 (-3.42%)
KSE100 42,863 Decreased By -641.2 (-1.47%)
KSE30 16,304 Decreased By -210.1 (-1.27%)
World

Oman, welcoming Russian FM, says committed to OPEC+ agreement

Reuters 11 May, 2022

DUBAI: Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday visited Oman, a fellow member of the OPEC+ alliance of oil producers, where he met with the Gulf Arab state’s ruling sultan, Omani state media said.

U.S.-allied Gulf states have not taken sides in the Russia-Ukraine conflict while urging restraint and diplomacy to end the crisis. Gulf oil producers had also resisted Western calls to pump more oil and help isolate Moscow.

Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi told his Russian counterpart that Muscat was committed to OPEC+ output agreements and supported all international efforts to salvage the 2015 Iran nuclear pact, state media reported.

Oman budget swings into surplus on oil price rise

Indirect U.S.-Iranian talks to revive the pact have stalled.

Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia are the other parties to the accord, which Washington quit in 2018 and reimposed U.S. sanctions, prompting Tehran to gradually breach various nuclear restrictions the deal imposes.

Coronavirus OPEC+ Sergei Lavrov gulf states Russia’s Foreign Minister Gulf oil producers Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi

