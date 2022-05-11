Oman, welcoming Russian FM, says committed to OPEC+ agreement

DUBAI: Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday visited Oman, a fellow member of the OPEC+ alliance of oil producers, where he met with the Gulf Arab state’s ruling sultan, Omani state media said.

U.S.-allied Gulf states have not taken sides in the Russia-Ukraine conflict while urging restraint and diplomacy to end the crisis. Gulf oil producers had also resisted Western calls to pump more oil and help isolate Moscow.

Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi told his Russian counterpart that Muscat was committed to OPEC+ output agreements and supported all international efforts to salvage the 2015 Iran nuclear pact, state media reported.

Indirect U.S.-Iranian talks to revive the pact have stalled.

Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia are the other parties to the accord, which Washington quit in 2018 and reimposed U.S. sanctions, prompting Tehran to gradually breach various nuclear restrictions the deal imposes.