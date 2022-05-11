ANL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-6.67%)
ASC 9.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.59%)
ASL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-5.69%)
AVN 71.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.10 (-5.46%)
BOP 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.97%)
CNERGY 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-7.54%)
FFL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-6.12%)
FNEL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.65%)
GGGL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-7.08%)
GGL 15.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-6.69%)
GTECH 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-6.45%)
HUMNL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-6.28%)
KEL 2.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.35%)
KOSM 3.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-7.65%)
MLCF 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.71%)
PACE 2.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-8.98%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.64%)
PRL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.68%)
PTC 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.36%)
SILK 1.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 27.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.9%)
TELE 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-8.52%)
TPL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-6.81%)
TPLP 17.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-7.12%)
TREET 29.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-4.95%)
TRG 77.03 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
UNITY 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-5.02%)
WAVES 12.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.74%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.83%)
YOUW 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.35%)
BR100 4,254 Decreased By -64.5 (-1.49%)
BR30 14,775 Decreased By -523.9 (-3.42%)
KSE100 42,863 Decreased By -641.2 (-1.47%)
KSE30 16,304 Decreased By -210.1 (-1.27%)
Brecorder Logo
May 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Robusta prices edge up, remain near 8-1/2 month low

Reuters 11 May, 2022

LONDON: Robusta coffee futures on ICE rose on Wednesday, edging away from the prior session’s 8-1/2 month low, but a weak demand outlook, driven partly by the conflict in Ukraine, continued to weigh on prices.

Coffee

July robusta coffee rose 0.45% to $2,018 a tonne by 1048 GMT after dipping to a low of $2,004 on Tuesday – the weakest level since Aug. 27, 2021.

Dealers said the Ukraine conflict could have a greater impact on robusta than arabica coffee while Brazil is in the process of harvesting a large and good quality robusta crop.

“The drop in demand in Russia and Ukraine is mainly for robusta and we are also starting to see an increase in conillon (robusta) exports out of Brazil which was to be expected as we estimated a record robusta crop there,” Rabobank said in a note.

July arabica coffee rose 1.6% to $2.0710 per lb after dipping to a six-month low of $2.0230 on Tuesday.

Global sugar supply heading to large surplus due to Asia

Sugar

July raw sugar rose 0.3% to 18.60 cents per lb.

The market was supported by gains in energy prices while the cane harvest in top producer Brazil was off to a slow start with mills also showing a preference for using the crop to make biofuel ethanol rather than sugar.

Brazilian industry group UNICA said on Tuesday that the country’s sugar output reached 934,000 tonnes in the second half of April, a 38.7% fall year-on-year.

“High energy prices continue to be supportive for ethanol production with mills allocating more cane towards biofuel supply,” ING said in a note.

August white sugar rose 0.04% to $518.50 a tonne.

Cocoa

July New York cocoa rose 1.8% to $2,488 a tonne, climbing further away from Monday’s five-month low of $2,428.

July London cocoa rose 1.9% to 1,791 pounds a tonne.

Cocoa prices coffee prices Raw sugar sugar price cocoa producer Robusta coffee futures Coffee export

Comments

1000 characters

Robusta prices edge up, remain near 8-1/2 month low

Asif Ali Zardari advocates privatisation of State Life Insurance, power distribution companies

Pakistan markets rattled: KSE-100 down over 1,000 points, rupee falls to 190 in intra-day trading

Khawaja Asif says elections possible before new army chief’s appointment in Nov

Pakistan, World Bank agree to accelerate pace of reforms

We will not let lies, propaganda get in way of valuable relations with Pakistan: US

K-Electric refutes claims of 14-hour long load-shedding

Dissident MNAs: ECP rejects PTI's plea

Al Jazeera says reporter killed by Israeli army gunfire in West Bank

TPL REIT enters into subscription agreement for Rs18.35bn funding

Sri Lanka orders ‘offensive’ to contain riots

Read more stories