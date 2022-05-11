ANL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.04%)
ASC 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.18%)
ASL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
AVN 75.10 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.74%)
BOP 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.61%)
CNERGY 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.7%)
FFL 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
FNEL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.96%)
GGGL 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.69%)
GGL 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.18%)
GTECH 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-6.85%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.63%)
KEL 2.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.39%)
MLCF 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.01%)
PACE 3.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.54%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.16%)
PRL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
PTC 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
SILK 1.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 28.74 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.23%)
TELE 11.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
TPL 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (6.35%)
TPLP 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.23%)
TREET 31.50 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (4.65%)
TRG 76.97 Increased By ▲ 3.92 (5.37%)
UNITY 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
WAVES 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.76%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.55%)
YOUW 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
BR100 4,318 Decreased By -4.3 (-0.1%)
BR30 15,299 Increased By 243.6 (1.62%)
KSE100 43,504 Increased By 111.2 (0.26%)
KSE30 16,514 Decreased By -12.5 (-0.08%)
Brecorder Logo
May 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Financials and healthcare shares lift FTSE 100

Reuters 11 May, 2022

LONDON: Britain’s FTSE 100 rose on Tuesday, boosted by financials and healthcare stocks, a day after worries around recession risks, higher interest rates, and extended COVID-19 lockdowns in China triggered a bruising sell-off on the blue-chip index.

The FTSE 100 ended 0.4% higher, after falling more than 1.5% in each of the previous two sessions.

Banking stocks gained 0.3%, after declining more than 2% on Monday, while life insurers climbed 1%.

Drugmakers AstraZeneca and GlaxoSmithKline were among top gainers, while consumer staples stock Unilever rose 1.8%.

The FTSE 100 has outperformed its domestically focussed mid-cap counterpart this year due to its international make-up and as commodity stocks tracked oil and metal prices higher.

“Mid-caps don’t have the same kind of power and are not as able to pass on the pain of rising costs to their consumer.” Data showed British shoppers, hit by surging inflation, cut their spending for the first time since early 2021 when the country was under a coronavirus lockdown.

After five days of heavy selling, the FTSE 250 bounced back 0.4%.

London’s Heathrow increased its 2022 passenger forecast by 16% to nearly 53 million, driven by outbound holidaymakers. That helped travel and leisure stocks gain 0.3%.

Among individual movers, Renishaw Plc slid 3.2% as the engineering firm lowered its annual profit forecast over uncertainties in global trade and warned of potential disruption to its business from COVID-19 lockdowns in China.

FTSE 100 blue chip index FTSE index

Comments

1000 characters

Financials and healthcare shares lift FTSE 100

IK displays more ‘belligerence’ thru Jhelum power show

PM’s electricity relief package: Govt’s nod sought to discontinue Rs5 subsidy

PM seeks plan to turn Pakistan into a wheat exporting country

Some ‘major’ decisions: PM, others reach airport to leave for London

FBR tells Miftah: Over Rs300bn revenue measures may be required

GoP’s websites hit by major cyber attack

Discos’ tariffs: Nepra approves Re0.57 raise for 1Q

Withholding tax on profits: SHC bars banks/tax dept from making deductions

Gold prices hit all-time high

PM okays posting of 15 new T&I officers

Read more stories