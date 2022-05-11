KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (May 10, 2022).

========================================================================================= CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ========================================================================================= Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares ========================================================================================= Y.H. Sec. Avanceon Limited 1,500 75.56 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500 75.56 Topline Sec. BankIslami Pakistan 100,000 12.60 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 12.60 AKD Sec. BECO Steel Limited 1,500,000 25.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500,000 25.00 Chase Securities Engro Fertilizers 500 92.20 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 92.20 Optimus Capital Habib Bank Ltd. 100,000 103.20 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 103.20 Chase Securities Lucky Cement 200 523.36 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200 523.36 Spectrum Sec. Oilboy Energy Ltd. 30,000 14.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 30,000 14.00 Azee Sec. Pak Refinery 26,000 15.32 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 26,000 15.32 Chase Securities Systems Ltd. 200 346.82 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200 346.82 Surmawala Sec. Tariq Glass 100 125.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100 125.00 ========================================================================================= Total Turnover 1,758,500 =========================================================================================

