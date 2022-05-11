ANL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.04%)
ASC 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.18%)
ASL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
AVN 75.10 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.74%)
BOP 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.61%)
CNERGY 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.7%)
FFL 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
FNEL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.96%)
GGGL 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.69%)
GGL 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.18%)
GTECH 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-6.85%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.63%)
KEL 2.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.39%)
MLCF 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.01%)
PACE 3.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.54%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.16%)
PRL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
PTC 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
SILK 1.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 28.74 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.23%)
TELE 11.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
TPL 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (6.35%)
TPLP 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.23%)
TREET 31.50 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (4.65%)
TRG 76.97 Increased By ▲ 3.92 (5.37%)
UNITY 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
WAVES 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.76%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.55%)
YOUW 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
BR100 4,318 Decreased By -4.3 (-0.1%)
BR30 15,299 Increased By 243.6 (1.62%)
KSE100 43,504 Increased By 111.2 (0.26%)
KSE30 16,514 Decreased By -12.5 (-0.08%)
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

Recorder Report 11 May, 2022

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (May 10, 2022).

=========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
=========================================================================================
Member                           Company                          Turnover          Rates
Name                                                             of Shares
=========================================================================================
Y.H. Sec.                        Avanceon Limited                    1,500          75.56
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            1,500          75.56
Topline Sec.                     BankIslami Pakistan               100,000          12.60
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          100,000          12.60
AKD Sec.                         BECO Steel Limited              1,500,000          25.00
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        1,500,000          25.00
Chase Securities                 Engro Fertilizers                     500          92.20
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              500          92.20
Optimus Capital                  Habib Bank Ltd.                   100,000         103.20
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          100,000         103.20
Chase Securities                 Lucky Cement                          200         523.36
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              200         523.36
Spectrum Sec.                    Oilboy Energy Ltd.                 30,000          14.00
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           30,000          14.00
Azee Sec.                        Pak Refinery                       26,000          15.32
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           26,000          15.32
Chase Securities                 Systems Ltd.                          200         346.82
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              200         346.82
Surmawala Sec.                   Tariq Glass                           100         125.00
                                 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              100         125.00
=========================================================================================
                                 Total Turnover                  1,758,500
=========================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Financial Institutions Cross Transactions Client to Client

