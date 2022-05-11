KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (May 10, 2022).
=========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
=========================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
=========================================================================================
Y.H. Sec. Avanceon Limited 1,500 75.56
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500 75.56
Topline Sec. BankIslami Pakistan 100,000 12.60
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 12.60
AKD Sec. BECO Steel Limited 1,500,000 25.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500,000 25.00
Chase Securities Engro Fertilizers 500 92.20
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 92.20
Optimus Capital Habib Bank Ltd. 100,000 103.20
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 103.20
Chase Securities Lucky Cement 200 523.36
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200 523.36
Spectrum Sec. Oilboy Energy Ltd. 30,000 14.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 30,000 14.00
Azee Sec. Pak Refinery 26,000 15.32
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 26,000 15.32
Chase Securities Systems Ltd. 200 346.82
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200 346.82
Surmawala Sec. Tariq Glass 100 125.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100 125.00
=========================================================================================
Total Turnover 1,758,500
=========================================================================================
