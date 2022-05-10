ANL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.04%)
ASC 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.18%)
ASL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
AVN 75.10 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.74%)
BOP 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.61%)
CNERGY 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.7%)
FFL 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
FNEL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.96%)
GGGL 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.69%)
GGL 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.18%)
GTECH 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-6.85%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.63%)
KEL 2.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.39%)
MLCF 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.01%)
PACE 3.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.54%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.16%)
PRL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
PTC 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
SILK 1.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 28.74 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.23%)
TELE 11.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
TPL 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (6.35%)
TPLP 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.23%)
TREET 31.50 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (4.65%)
TRG 76.97 Increased By ▲ 3.92 (5.37%)
UNITY 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
WAVES 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.76%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.55%)
YOUW 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
BR100 4,318 Decreased By -4.3 (-0.1%)
BR30 15,299 Increased By 243.6 (1.62%)
KSE100 43,504 Increased By 111.2 (0.26%)
KSE30 16,514 Decreased By -12.5 (-0.08%)
Brecorder Logo
May 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Ukraine death toll ‘thousands higher’ than reported: UN rights official

Reuters 10 May, 2022

GENEVA: Thousands more civilians have been killed in Ukraine during nearly 11 weeks of war there than the official U.N. death toll of 3,381, the head of the U.N. Human Rights Monitoring Mission for the country said on Tuesday.

The United Nations team, which includes 55 monitors in Ukraine, has said most of the deaths were caused by explosive weapons with a wide impact area such as missile and air strikes.

“We have been working on estimates, but all I can say for now is that it is thousands higher than the numbers we have currently given to you,” Matilda Bogner told a news briefing in Geneva, when asked about the total number of deaths and injuries.

Missiles pound Ukraine’s Odesa after Russia marks WW2 victory

“The big black hole is really Mariupol where it has been difficult for us to fully access and to get fully corroborated information,” she added, referring to the port city in southeast Ukraine that has seen the heaviest fighting of the war.

Moscow denies targeting civilians and calls its invasion, launched on Feb. 24, a “special military operation” to disarm Ukraine and rid it of what it calls anti-Russian nationalists. Ukraine and the West say this is a false pretext for waging an unprovoked war of aggression.

Bogner was speaking following a trip to Ukraine last week where she visited areas around Kyiv and Chernihiv previously occupied by Russian forces.

Her team has reports of over 300 unlawful killings in settlements north of Kyiv, including Bucha, she said and expected this number to rise.

Six missiles hit Ukraine’s coastal city Odesa

They met a 70-year-old man who hid for more than three weeks in a basement that was so crowded he had to sleep standing up, tying himself to wooden rails to prevent himself falling over. Bogner also voiced concern that both sides were using schools as army bases, with heavy military equipment in some cases.

Her team was also investigating what she described as “credible allegations” of torture, ill-treatment and executions by Ukrainian forces against the Russian invading forces and affiliated armed groups.

“In terms of the extent of violations by Ukrainian forces, while the scale is significantly higher on the side of allegations against Russian forces, we are also documenting violations by Ukrainian forces,” she said.

UN human rights Russian invasion Mariupol Russia Ukraine crisis Ukraine war

Comments

1000 characters

Ukraine death toll ‘thousands higher’ than reported: UN rights official

Rupee depreciates to record low against US dollar

More than one foreign passport must be handed over: Marriyum

Cheema deems his removal as Punjab governor 'unconstitutional'

After Monday's bloodbath, KSE-100 stages minor recovery

PM Shehbaz orders immediate restoration of NCOC

Awn Chaudry appointed advisor to PM on tourism and sports

APTTA likely to get another 6-month extension

Courts can overturn decision to disqualify lawmakers: SC

Afghan women protest Taliban decree to cover faces

Systems Limited eyes acquisition of NdcTech

Read more stories