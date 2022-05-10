ANL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.04%)
ASC 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.18%)
ASL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
AVN 75.10 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.74%)
BOP 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.61%)
CNERGY 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.7%)
FFL 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
FNEL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.96%)
GGGL 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.69%)
GGL 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.18%)
GTECH 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-6.85%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.63%)
KEL 2.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.39%)
MLCF 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.01%)
PACE 3.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.54%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.16%)
PRL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
PTC 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
SILK 1.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 28.74 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.23%)
TELE 11.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
TPL 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (6.35%)
TPLP 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.23%)
TREET 31.50 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (4.65%)
TRG 76.97 Increased By ▲ 3.92 (5.37%)
UNITY 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
WAVES 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.76%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.55%)
YOUW 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
BR100 4,318 Decreased By -4.3 (-0.1%)
BR30 15,299 Increased By 243.6 (1.62%)
KSE100 43,504 Increased By 111.2 (0.26%)
KSE30 16,514 Decreased By -12.5 (-0.08%)
Brecorder Logo
May 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares extend losses for third day as metal, energy stocks drop

Reuters 10 May, 2022

BENGALURU: Indian shares ended lower for a third straight session on Tuesday, hit by sharp losses in metal and energy stocks, while investors stayed on the edge over rate hike and economic slowdown worries.

The NSE Nifty 50 index closed down 0.38% at 16,240.05, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.19% to 54,364.85.

Nifty’s metal and energy sub-indexes were among the top drags, plunging 5.2% and 4%, respectively.

Coal India, Tata Steel and Oil and Natural Gas Corp were among the worst performers on Nifty 50, falling between 6% and 7%.

The Indian rupee was hovering near record lows at 77.37 against the dollar.

Indian shares muted as realty offsets IT, metal gains

“Global sentiment is negative because of geopolitical uncertainty, rise in rates, so it is like a storm which has come together but investors will have to weather it as market will remain extremely volatile for the next few days,” said Samrat Dasgupta, chief executive officer at Esquire Capital Investment Advisors.

Nifty’s volatility index, which indicates traders’ expectations about market instability over the next 30 days, was up 1.23% at 22.3025.

The Nifty’s midcap and smallcap indexes also mirrored their larger peers, falling 1.87% and 2.24%, respectively.

Among individual stocks, Asian Paints closed 2.7% higher, after it reported a 20.6% jump in March-quarter consolidated sales revenue.

A Reuters poll found India’s retail inflation likely surged to an 18-month high in April, largely driven by rising fuel and food prices and staying well above the Reserve Bank of India’s upper tolerance limit for a fourth consecutive month.

The consumer price inflation data is due to be released at 1200 GMT on Thursday.

India’s benchmark indexes last week posted their biggest drop since November, marking their fourth straight weekly loss, dented by a surprise interest-rate hike by the country’s central bank, foreign fund outflows and mixed corporate results.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index BSE Sensex blue chip NSE Nifty 50 index

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares extend losses for third day as metal, energy stocks drop

PM Shehbaz set to meet Nawaz Sharif, Ishaq Dar in London as economy stutters

More than one foreign passport must be handed over: Marriyum

Cheema deems his removal as Punjab governor 'unconstitutional'

After Monday's bloodbath, KSE-100 stages minor recovery

PM Shehbaz orders immediate restoration of NCOC

Awn Chaudry appointed advisor to PM on tourism and sports

APTTA likely to get another 6-month extension

Courts can overturn decision to disqualify lawmakers: SC

Afghan women protest Taliban decree to cover faces

Systems Limited eyes acquisition of NdcTech

Read more stories