ANL 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.87%)
ASC 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
ASL 11.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 74.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.4%)
BOP 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.13%)
CNERGY 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.88%)
FFL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.96%)
FNEL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.96%)
GGGL 11.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.87%)
GGL 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.62%)
GTECH 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.91%)
HUMNL 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.48%)
KEL 2.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.37%)
KOSM 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.19%)
MLCF 29.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.51%)
PACE 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.22%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.16%)
PRL 15.32 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.13%)
PTC 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.95%)
SNGP 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.92%)
TELE 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.27%)
TPL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.45%)
TPLP 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.23%)
TREET 31.90 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (5.98%)
TRG 74.80 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.4%)
UNITY 23.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.73%)
WAVES 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.52%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.55%)
YOUW 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.85%)
BR100 4,339 Increased By 16.5 (0.38%)
BR30 15,205 Increased By 149.4 (0.99%)
KSE100 43,615 Increased By 222.4 (0.51%)
KSE30 16,606 Increased By 79.3 (0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
May 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tokyo stocks open lower extending US falls

AFP 10 May, 2022

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks opened lower Tuesday, tracking another Wall Street rout on stubborn fears over rising US interest rates and inflation, with investors eyeing earnings reports.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.69 percent, or 181.59 points, at 26,137.75 in early trade, while the broader Topix index dropped 0.91 percent, or 17.18 points, to 1,861.21.

“Japanese shares are seen weighed down by worries over US monetary tightening and over a slowing Chinese economy,” Mizuho Securities said in a note.

Investors are closely watching corporate earnings reports, including Japan Steel, game giant Nintendo, and trading house Itochu, due later in the day, it added.

On Wall Street, the Nasdaq tumbled more than four percent as US equities endured another battering amid worries over inflation, rising interest rates and a slowing economy.

Tokyo stocks open lower on rate worries

All three major US indices were pummelled, with the Dow falling two percent, the broad-based S&P 500 sliding 3.2 percent and the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dropping 4.3 percent.

The latest round of weakness in global stocks was sparked by last week’s US Federal Reserve meeting when policymakers announced the biggest interest rate hike since 2000 and signalled more aggressive tightening ahead.

Markets are also edgy over supply chain problems due to China’s Covid-19 lockdowns and the upheaval from the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

In Asia, the dollar changed hands at 129.99 yen, against 130.26 yen in New York late Monday.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Nintendo was down 0.36 percent at 56,020 yen, Nippon Steel was off 1.98 percent at 1,931.5 yen, and Sony was down 5.03 percent at 10,295 yen, ahead of their full-year earnings reports due after the market close.

Trading house Itochu dropped 4.44 percent to 3,705 yen ahead of its earnings report to be released during trading hours, and Mitsubishi Motors was off 2.65 percent at 331 yen ahead of its earnings reports due in after hours.

Tokyo stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Tokyo stocks open lower extending US falls

PM assails IK over ‘anti-state’ speech

PD asked to clear KE’s TDS claims

Consultations begin ahead of resumption of IMF talks

Tech-level parleys with IMF: FBR yet to receive schedule, agendas

EFF’s 7th review: IMF says expecting to field mission this month

Subsidy continues for 5 edible items: ECC approves import of 3MMT of wheat

Imran says his remarks were against ‘Mir Jaffars and Mir Sadiqs of today’, not against army

Prevention of base erosion, profit-shifting by MNCs: Dual taxation treaties as modified by MLI inked with 28 states

NA condemns anti-army statements

First case of Omicron sub-variant reported

Read more stories