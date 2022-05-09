ANL 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-5.5%)
ASC 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.63%)
ASL 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.58%)
AVN 76.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.65 (-4.55%)
BOP 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.87%)
CNERGY 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-4.43%)
FFL 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.47%)
FNEL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.67%)
GGGL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.04%)
GGL 18.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.45%)
GTECH 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.28%)
HUMNL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.19%)
KEL 2.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.41%)
KOSM 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.96%)
MLCF 31.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.1%)
PACE 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.79%)
PIBTL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.4%)
PRL 15.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-4.14%)
PTC 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.51%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.89%)
SNGP 29.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.01%)
TELE 12.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-4.86%)
TPL 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.1%)
TPLP 19.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.09%)
TREET 31.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.28%)
TRG 76.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-2.45%)
UNITY 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.01%)
WAVES 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.1%)
WTL 1.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.4%)
YOUW 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.46%)
BR100 4,403 Decreased By -92.9 (-2.07%)
BR30 15,623 Decreased By -434.7 (-2.71%)
KSE100 44,048 Decreased By -793.2 (-1.77%)
KSE30 16,782 Decreased By -366.7 (-2.14%)
Brecorder Logo
May 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tokyo stocks open lower on rate worries

AFP 09 May, 2022

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks opened lower Monday, tracking US falls on investor concern over higher interest rates, with focus shifting to Japanese corporate earnings.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 1.12 percent, or 302.68 points, at 26,700.88 in early trade, while the broader Topix index fell 0.79 percent, or 15.12 points, to 1,900.79.

“Japanese shares will probably be weighed down this week after the US Nasdaq index hit a new low for this year,” Okasan Online Securities said.

But some bargain-hunting is likely to support the Japanese market, with investors looking for shares with expected good earnings, the brokerage added.

Major companies including Sony, Toyota and SoftBank Group are due to publish full-year earnings reports this week.

The dollar fetched 130.74 yen in early Asian trade, against 130.56 yen in New York on Friday.

Tokyo shares drift lower with eyes on Fed

Construction equipment maker Komatsu dropped 4.12 percent to 3,097 yen and industrial robot maker Fanuc slipped 1.88 percent to 19,280 yen.

Japan Airlines edged up 0.09 percent to 2,244 yen after posting an annual net loss of 177.5 billion yen ($1.3 billion), up from the previous year’s 286.7 billion yen loss.

Tokyo stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Tokyo stocks open lower on rate worries

Govt decides to enhance wheat buying targets

Issues of Chinese cos, promotion of RMB: PMO doing spadework ahead of PM’s China visit

G7 to phase out Russian oil, US sanctions Gazprombank execs

Keep armed forces out of ‘your political discourse’: ISPR

Imran says he’s optimistic about ‘long march’ prospects

If appointed, Nasreen will be third female governor

Above Rs50,000 purchase: Shabbar Zaidi concerned at likely withdrawal of CNIC condition

Delayed tax return, payment: SHC quashes penalty, default surcharge imposed on oil firm

Taliban order for women to cover faces ‘unconscionable’: US

Mumbai mosques turn volume down on call to prayer after Hindu’s demands

Read more stories