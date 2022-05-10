ANL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-8.37%)
May 10, 2022
Stop ‘regulatory assault’ on Chinese firms, Global Times tells India

Reuters 10 May, 2022

NEW DELHI: India should stop its “regulatory assault” on Chinese companies, state-backed Chinese newspaper Global Times said, after smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp alleged threats of “physical violence” in Indian investigations.

Reuters reported on Saturday that Xiaomi had told an Indian court that its top executives faced threats and coercion during questioning by an Indian agency investigating illegal remittances. The agency, the Enforcement Directorate, called the allegations “untrue and baseless”.

Citing the story, the Global Times in an opinion piece late on Sunday said the uncertainty surrounding Xiaomi’s “regulatory predicament should raise a red flag for India” and asked New Delhi to stop its “regulatory assault on Chinese companies”.

“The impression that Chinese and other foreign companies could be intentionally targeted and suppressed isn’t something good or favourable for India,” it said.

“It is of great importance for India to maintain normal and effective communication and coordination with Chinese investors.”

Many Chinese companies have struggled to do business in India due to tensions following a border clash in 2020. India has cited security concerns in banning more than 300 Chinese apps since then - including TikTok - and tightened norms for Chinese companies investing in India.

Global Times is a nationalistic tabloid published by the Communist Party’s People’s Daily. Its views do not necessarily reflect the official thinking of policymakers.

The Enforcement Directorate and an Indian government spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the Global Times’ view. Xiaomi, the biggest smartphone seller in India with a 24% market share and 1,500 employees, also did not respond.

The directorate on April 29 seized $725 million in Xiaomi’s India bank accounts, saying it made illegal remittances abroad “in the guise of royalty” payments.

An Indian court last week put on hold the agency’s decision, and the case will next be heard on May 12. Xiaomi denies any wrongdoing and says all royalty payments are legitimate.

“It is fair to say that Xiaomi hasn’t been able to communicate effectively with Indian regulators,” Global Times said. “What has happened to Xiaomi could be seen as another example of India’s crackdown on Chinese companies.”

