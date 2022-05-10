ANL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-8.37%)
Pakistan

‘Criminal’ imposed on Punjab cannot serve its people: PTI leader

Recorder Report 10 May, 2022

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Punjab President Shafqat Mahmood on Monday said that a ‘criminal’ imposed on Punjab cannot serve the people.

In a reaction to Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz’s press conference, Mahmood alleged that both Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Hamza are the masterminds of the money laundering case. “Through a conspiracy, both criminals were imposed on Pakistan,” he added.

He further said that as soon as the ‘imported’ government came into power, inflation went out of control and added that the people rejected this government. “The experienced team of the PML-N will unleash a wave of inflation after surrendering to the International Monetary Fund,” he added.

Mahmood predicted that this government will not survive for more than a few weeks and added that the entire nation is standing behind former Prime Minister Imran Khan. “Before giving the time to the PTI government to complete the development projects, it was toppled through a well-planned conspiracy,” he added. He was optimistic that Khan will again make a new government with a majority and will resume his mission to serve the people.

