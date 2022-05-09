ANL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-8.37%)
Musk’s Twitter deal at risk of being repriced lower

Reuters 09 May, 2022

Short-seller Hindenburg Research warned on Monday that Elon Musk’s $44-billion deal to take Twitter Inc private could get repriced lower if the Silicon Valley billionaire walked away from the deal.

“Musk holds all the cards here,” Hindenburg, which has a short position on Twitter, said in a report. “If Elon Musk’s bid for Twitter disappeared tomorrow, Twitter’s equity would fall by 50% from current levels. Consequently, we see a significant risk that the deal gets repriced lower.”

Shares of the social media platform were down as much as 4% amid a broader market decline and touched $47.76, their lowest level since Musk made his $54.20 per share offer in April, calling it “best and final”.

Elon Musk drops Twitter board seat in new U-turn

Twitter was not immediately available for a comment.

“We are supportive of Musk’s efforts to take Twitter private and see a significant chance the deal will close at a lower price,” Hindenburg said.

The short-seller said the deal has seen a number of developments, from financing to board approval, which could have weakened the company’s position.

Hindenburg said Musk could walk away paying the $1 billion breakup fee and has leverage to renegotiate if he chooses to.

Musk, Twitter are sued by shareholder over $44bn takeover

Last month, Twitter secured a $44 billion cash deal to sell itself to Tesla Inc chief executive and received over $7 billion in funding from high-profile investors, including Oracle’s co-foudner Larry Ellison and Sequoia Capital.

