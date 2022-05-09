After Toyota and Honda, Pak Suzuki hikes car prices by as much as Rs129,000

Following Indus Motor Company and Honda Atlas, Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) became the latest carmaker to jack up prices across its entire vehicle line-up with the hike going as high as Rs129,000.

The development comes after Toyota, citing "sudden devaluation of Pakistani Rupee,” increased car prices across its entire CKD line-up last month, with the hike going as high as Rs580,000. Honda Atlas then notified increase in prices citing the same reason.

Suzuki stated that the price revision will be effective May 9, 2022.

Following are the revised retail prices (exclusive of Advance Income Tax) of Suzuki vehicles:

Suzuki Alto

Alto VX, the base variant, saw a price hike of Rs50,000, taking it to Rs1,475,000 against the old rate of Rs1,425,000.

The price of Alto VXR increased by Rs58,000. The car now costs Rs1,733,000, compared to the old price of Rs1,675,000.

With a Rs65,000-hike, the price of Alto VXL/AGS has surged to Rs1,951,000 from Rs1,886,000.

Suzuki Cultus

Cultus AGS saw a price jump of Rs100,000, taking its price tag from Rs2,662,000 to Rs2,762,000. Cultus VXR has gone from Rs2,250,000 to Rs2,330,000, after a hike of Rs80,000.

Similarly, the new price of Cultus VXL is Rs2,564,000, against the old rate of Rs2,474,000, a hike of Rs90,000.

Suzuki Wagon R

Wagon R AGS saw a surge of Rs80,000, taking its price from Rs2,319,000 to Rs2,399,000.

Suzuki Swift

Suzuki Swift GL M/T has seen a spike of Rs80,000, taking its price to Rs2,774,000, compared to the old rate of Rs2,694,000. The model was launched at a price of Rs2,499,000 in February this year.

The price of Swift GL CVT has gone up by Rs90,000, taking its price from Rs2,908,000 to Rs2,998,000.

Swift GLX CVT has seen the biggest hike in the entire line up as its price increased by Rs129,000. The new price is Rs3,298,000 against the old rate of Rs3,169,000. This model was launched at a price of Rs2,899,000 in February.

Suzuki Bolan

Bolan VX, which saw an increase of 45,000, is now priced at Rs1,328,000 from the old rate of Rs1,283,000.