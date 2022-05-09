ANL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-8.37%)
ASC 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.22%)
ASL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.17%)
AVN 74.55 Decreased By ▼ -5.70 (-7.1%)
BOP 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-5.14%)
CNERGY 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-9.03%)
FFL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-5.26%)
FNEL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-6.39%)
GGGL 12.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-7.38%)
GGL 17.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-6.43%)
GTECH 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-7.94%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-10.14%)
KEL 2.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-4.59%)
KOSM 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-7%)
MLCF 29.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-5.49%)
PACE 3.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-5.07%)
PIBTL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.2%)
PRL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-7.1%)
PTC 6.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.32%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.72%)
SNGP 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.72%)
TELE 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-7.75%)
TPL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-9.41%)
TPLP 18.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-7.17%)
TREET 30.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-5.8%)
TRG 73.80 Decreased By ▼ -4.31 (-5.52%)
UNITY 22.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-5.63%)
WAVES 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-5.57%)
WTL 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.79%)
YOUW 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.26%)
BR100 4,329 Decreased By -167.3 (-3.72%)
BR30 15,115 Decreased By -942.6 (-5.87%)
KSE100 43,513 Decreased By -1327.9 (-2.96%)
KSE30 16,578 Decreased By -570.7 (-3.33%)
Brecorder Logo
May 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

BOJ official who oversaw policy review promoted as executive director

Reuters 09 May, 2022

TOKYO: Seichi Shimizu, who oversaw the Bank of Japan’s 2021 policy review and its monetary easing during the COVID-19 pandemic, has been promoted as one of the central bank’s six executive directors, the institution said on Monday.

Appointed to his new position by the government, Shimizu will advise the nine-member board on several areas, including the BOJ’s analyses of the banking sector, according to a statement by the central bank.

The 56-year-old career central banker has headed the BOJ’s elite department overseeing the drafting of monetary policy since 2020, a period that included Japan’s battle with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tokyo stocks close higher on earnings, BoJ easing

He played a key role in the BOJ’s review of its policy framework in March 2021, which sought to address the rising side-effects of prolonged easy monetary conditions.

BOJ Seichi Shimizu

Comments

1000 characters

BOJ official who oversaw policy review promoted as executive director

5 edible items: Subsidy likely to continue for 2 more months

Govt decides to enhance wheat buying targets

Issues of Chinese cos, promotion of RMB: PMO doing spadework ahead of PM’s China visit

IHC directs PM to review Hanif Abbasi's appointment as his special assistant

Above Rs50,000 purchase: Shabbar Zaidi concerned at likely withdrawal of CNIC condition

Oil slips on global economic concerns, ahead of EU vote on Russia oil ban

Delayed tax return, payment: SHC quashes penalty, default surcharge imposed on oil firm

If appointed, Nasreen will be third female governor

G7 to phase out Russian oil, US sanctions Gazprombank execs

Keep armed forces out of ‘your political discourse’: ISPR

Read more stories