JUI-F to hold conference on reverence of Masjid-e-Nabwi on 21st

Recorder Report 09 May, 2022

PESHAWAR: While expressing concerns over a recent controversial incident at Masjid-e-Nabwi and “provocative” statements of some former ministers, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) has announced its decision to hold Taqadus-e-Haram-e-Nabwi Conference on May 21.

The decision was taken during a joint meeting of the JUI-F’s provincial executive council and Shura that met at the Mufti Mahmood Markaz here under the chairmanship of the party’s provincial emir, Senator Maulana Atta-ur-Rehman, said a press release issued on Sunday.

Several well-known religious personalities, including JUI-F chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman, will speak at the conference.

The meeting was attended, among others, by Syed Hidayatullah Shah, Mohammad Asif Iqbal Daudzai, Abdul Jalil Jan, Mufti Obaidullah, Noor-ul-Islam, Maulana Ahmad Ali, Mohammad Israr Marwat, Haji Danishmand, Peshawar Mayor Haji Zubair Ali, MPAs Mian Nisar Gul and Maulana Hidyat-ur-Rehman, former provincial minister Barrister Arshad Abdullah, Khalid Waqar Chamkani, Maulana Gohar Shah, Maulana Saeed Mufakir, Arbab Najeeb Khan, Haji Zahir Shah, Haji Siffat, Ijaz Daudzai, Mufti Kifyatullah, Engineer Sajjad Khan, and Raheem Khan Jadoon.

According to the party’s provincial information secretary Abdul Jalil Jan, the participants of the meeting expressed concerns over alleged attacks of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers on mosques and seminaries in some parts of the country and the provocative statements made by former federal minister Pervez Khattak and some provincial ministers about the ugly incident at Masjid-e-Nabwi in Madinah.

He said a committee had been constituted for making preparations for the proposed conference. The committee will comprise Maulana Atta-ul-Haq Darwaish, Mufti Obaidullah, Abdul Jalil Jan, Asif Iqbal Daudzai, Haji Danishmand, Noor-ul-Islam and Mohammad Islam Marwat.

For the purpose, members of the party’s provincial Shura would visit divisional headquarters, including Kohat, Peshawar, Mardan, Hazara and Malakand, from May 12 to May 16, he said.

