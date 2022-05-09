Mufti Ali Haqqani dies in road accident

ADAMKHEL PASS: Renowned religious scholar of Nowshera Mufti Sardar Ali Haqqani alias Toju died in a road accident near Adamkhel Pass on Sunday.

Six other people including Mufti Ali Haqqani’s driver and guard were injured in the accident. An officer of Pakistan Army and his two daughters were among the injured, who were shifted to CMH while other wounded people were taken to a nearby hospital.

Mufti Ali Haqqani’s dead body arrived at his ancestral village in Nowshera in an ambulance.