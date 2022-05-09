Brecorder Logo
May 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Mufti Ali Haqqani dies in road accident

INP 09 May, 2022

ADAMKHEL PASS: Renowned religious scholar of Nowshera Mufti Sardar Ali Haqqani alias Toju died in a road accident near Adamkhel Pass on Sunday.

Six other people including Mufti Ali Haqqani’s driver and guard were injured in the accident. An officer of Pakistan Army and his two daughters were among the injured, who were shifted to CMH while other wounded people were taken to a nearby hospital.

Mufti Ali Haqqani’s dead body arrived at his ancestral village in Nowshera in an ambulance.

road accident Nowshera Mufti Sardar Ali Haqqani

Comments

1000 characters

Mufti Ali Haqqani dies in road accident

Govt decides to enhance wheat buying targets

Issues of Chinese cos, promotion of RMB: PMO doing spadework ahead of PM’s China visit

G7 to phase out Russian oil, US sanctions Gazprombank execs

Keep armed forces out of ‘your political discourse’: ISPR

Imran says he’s optimistic about ‘long march’ prospects

If appointed Nasreen will be third female governor

Above Rs50,000 purchase: Shabbar Zaidi concerned at likely withdrawal of CNIC condition

Delayed tax return, payment: SHC quashes penalty, default surcharge imposed on oil firm

Taliban order for women to cover faces ‘unconscionable’: US

Mumbai mosques turn volume down on call to prayer after Hindu’s demands

Read more stories