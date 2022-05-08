Brecorder Logo
Germany’s Scholz says on WW2 anniversary Putin will not win his war

Reuters 08 May, 2022

FRANKFURT: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in a televised address to the nation on Sunday May 8, marking the anniversary of the end of World War Two, assured Ukraine of solidarity in its fight against Russia’s invasion.

“Putin will not win this war. Ukraine will persevere,” said Scholz.

The date takes on special meaning this year as two countries that were once victims of Nazi Germany - Ukraine and Russia - are now at war because Russia unleashed it, he said.

Ukraine battles to hold eastern bastions as US First Lady visits

Scholz said Germany would help Ukraine with humanitarian, financial and military help.

There would be no peace dictated by Russia, he said, echoing remarks also made by the president of the German parliament, Baerbel Bas, earlier on Sunday.

Russia Ukraine Olaf Scholz Russian invasion World War Two

