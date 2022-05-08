Brecorder Logo
May 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UK’s Raab: We must ‘unlock’ the Northern Ireland protocol

Reuters 08 May, 2022

LONDON: Britain’s Justice Secretary Dominic Raab said the political stability of Northern Ireland was in peril until the problems with the protocol governing post-Brexit trade between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom were fixed.

Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein won the most seats in the election for Northern Ireland’s Assembly on Thursday.

The pro-British DUP saw support undermined in part due to its role in post-Brexit talks between London and Brussels that resulted in trade barriers between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom.

It’s “clear that stability is being put at risk, imperiled if you like, by the problems with Northern Ireland protocol,” Raab told Sky News’ Sophy Ridge on Sunday.

Ukraine war puts EU ‘at crossroads’ on anniversary

“We are focused on those two elements, bringing the parties together, stability, but also unlocking the problems with the Northern Ireland protocol,” he added.

Dominic Raab Northern Ireland

Comments

1000 characters

UK’s Raab: We must ‘unlock’ the Northern Ireland protocol

Import of 3MMTs of wheat: PPRA Board for exempting MNFS&R from rules

Withholding agents: FBR to automate process of tax collection, deposit

'Severe heatwave' set to grip entire Sindh from May 11

Saudi king admitted to hospital in Jeddah for tests

UK to provide 1.3 billion pounds of further military support to Ukraine

SBP urged to remove HS Codes: Rationalisation of AIT on telecom services proposed

Five-day work week: Business community urges SBP to revisit its decision

As Beijing COVID outbreak proves stubborn, mass tests becoming routine

Imran Khan urges overseas Pakistanis to expose ‘US double standards’

Sri Lanka, IMF to start next round of technical talks from tomorrow

Read more stories