Senior nurse of DHQ Nowshera shot dead

NOWSHERA: Unidentified armed men gunned down senior nurse of District Headquarter (DHQ) Hospital here on Saturday and fled the scene, police said.

According to details, unknown culprits riding a car sprayed bullets at the senior nurse near Nowshera Kalan Chungi while she on her way to joint in an auto-rickshaw.

As a result of firing the nurse (R) was critically injured and culprits sped the scene.

The injured nurse was shifted to hospital where she succumbed to her wounds.

The staff of DHQ Hospital expressing serious concerns over the murder of staff nurse closed OPD for indefinite time period. They demanded the authorities concerned to trace and arrested the culprits.