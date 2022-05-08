Brecorder Logo
May 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Senior nurse of DHQ Nowshera shot dead

INP 08 May, 2022

NOWSHERA: Unidentified armed men gunned down senior nurse of District Headquarter (DHQ) Hospital here on Saturday and fled the scene, police said.

According to details, unknown culprits riding a car sprayed bullets at the senior nurse near Nowshera Kalan Chungi while she on her way to joint in an auto-rickshaw.

As a result of firing the nurse (R) was critically injured and culprits sped the scene.

The injured nurse was shifted to hospital where she succumbed to her wounds.

The staff of DHQ Hospital expressing serious concerns over the murder of staff nurse closed OPD for indefinite time period. They demanded the authorities concerned to trace and arrested the culprits.

Senior nurse of DHQ DHQ Nowshera Senior nurse shot dead

Comments

1000 characters

Senior nurse of DHQ Nowshera shot dead

Import of 3MMTs of wheat: PPRA Board for exempting MNFS&R from rules

PM Shehbaz reaches out to underprivileged areas of KPK

SBP urged to remove HS Codes: Rationalisation of AIT on telecom services proposed

Five-day work week: Business community urges SBP to revisit its decision

Muqam heaps praise on Shehbaz

Development work restarted: minister

Withholding agents: FBR to automate process of tax collection, deposit

Imran urges overseas Pakistanis to expose ‘US double standards’

Sri Lanka, IMF to start next round of technical talks from tomorrow

Hunza district hit by massive glacial lake outburst flood

Read more stories