Punjab governor criticizes Hamza-led provincial govt

ISLAMABAD: Punjab Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema warned on Saturday that if “Shehbaz Sharif model” of chief minister-ship was not stopped, it might be expanded to other provinces by “the Sicilian mafia,” which would be a disgrace for the country.

Speaking at a presser after visiting the residence of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Asiya Amjad who got injured during a pandemonium in the Punjab Assembly on April 16, he said that the hooliganism, which he alleged is a hallmark of the PML-N, is not acceptable.

“The way the female MPA – Asiya Amjad – was injured by the PML-N members’ provincial assembly is condemnable and we will not allow this anymore,” he added.

He said that as long as he is there as the governor, he would fight the ‘Sicilian mafia’ which he said has made the whole country hostage for their own vested interest and to hide their corruption.

“Whatever I’ve done so far as governor Punjab is nothing but to save the country from the clutches of the ‘Sharif mafia’, I have written letters to people at the helm of affairs to take actions against whatever is going on in Punjab,” he added.

He continued that the day is not far when there will be an investigation into how the Sharifs and their cronies came to power in Punjab like the probe held into the judicial murder of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto after several years.

“I’m bringing all these unfortunate happenings on record through letters and through whatever means I can…I’m doing all this just to ensure history will remember these people as Sicilian mafia,” he added.

He said that as long as he is the governor in Punjab, the ‘Sharif mafias’ would not be allowed to do things at their own free will, adding “I will keep fighting against these mafias till the last ball”.

“I’m going a bit slow on the Sicilian mafia due to some constitutional limitations and the day I’m out I will be more dangerous for them,” he added.

