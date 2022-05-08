Farah to return on 10th; NAB says ready to investigate her

ISLAMABAD: Farah Gogi, a friend of the former first lady and allegedly involved in money laundering and assets beyond earning cases has decided to return to Pakistan from Dubai on May 10.

According to a private news channel, the lawyer of Farhat Shehzadi alias Farah Gogi confirmed on Saturday that she will come to her homeland with her husband Ahsan Jamil Gujjar next week on Tuesday.

Farhat Shehzadi has decided to challenge the jurisdiction of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) as it cannot conduct any inquiry against non-public officeholders like her.

On the other hand, the NAB spokesman has confirmed that the inquiry against Farah Khan has been referred from the Bureau’s headquarters to the NAB Lahore. While the NAB Lahore has assured that it will hold the inquiry against Farah Khan in a transparent manner.

The NAB Lahore has said that the case of Farah Khan falls under NAB’s jurisdiction and may initiate inquiry against former officials or their families too.

The NAB Lahore said Farah Khan’s husband Ahsan Jamil Gujjar was chairman of Gujranwala District Council from 1997 to 1999 so it can conduct the inquiry in her case.

As per the channel report, Farah Khan has completed her consultation with the legal team and decided to challenge the authority of the NAB in the case.

While the lawyer of Farhat Shehzadi alias Farah Khan Gogi has said that she was not married when Ahsan Jameel Gujjar was chairman of the district council Gujranwala.

Farah’s lawyer Azhar Siddique advocate further stated that they are going to take legal action against Nawaz League’s leader Atta Tarrar for misusing her name in the case.

The lawyer said NAB cannot conduct inquiries against private people and Farhat Shehzadi does not hold public office. He also said there is a contradiction in the NAB’s all four press releases in this regard.