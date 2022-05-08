Chicken prices hit record high in wholesale market

ISLAMABAD: Chicken prices have reached a record high level in the market as they went up from Rs8,500 per 40kg to Rs13,200 in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold at Rs340-350 per kg, revealed a survey carried out by Business Recorder here on Saturday.

The survey noted last week chicken was available at Rs240-250 per kg in the retail market which jumped to Rs345-350 per kg and chicken meat price has reached an all-time high mark of Rs580-590 per kg which was being sold at Rs400-420 per kg a week earlier.

The traders have attributed the massive increase in chicken prices to the closure of markets for five days which created a supply shortage while owing to Eid the demand for chicken increased as a result, the prices have shot up which are likely to come down within the next few days. Similarly, eggs prices also went up from Rs4,350 per carton to Rs4,500 per carton which in retail are being sold at Rs155 per dozen against Rs150 per dozen.

The survey observed most of the essential kitchen items’ prices witnessed a mixed trend during this week past as compared to the preceding week.

No changes in wheat flour price were observed as the best quality wheat flour in the wholesale market is being sold at Rs1,055 per bag which in retail is being sold at Rs1,080 per 15kg bag and the normal quality wheat flour bag is available at Rs1,020 per bag which in retail is being sold at Rs1,040 per 15kg bag.

However, with the departure of Ramadan the government has stopped supplying subsidized wheat flour in the open market.

Rice prices also remained unchanged as best quality Basmati rice is available at Rs8,200 per 40kg bag which in retail is being sold at Rs225 per kg, while normal quality Basmati rice is available at Rs7,000 per bag which in retail is being sold at Rs185 per kg and Broken Basmati is available at Rs4,000 per 40kg bag which in retail is being sold at Rs125 per kg.

Prices of best quality cooking oil-ghee brands such as Dalda, Sufi, and others remained stable which are being sold at Rs490 per kg, while B-grade ghee/cooking oil price went up from Rs5,700 per carton of 16 packs to Rs6,100 per carton which in the market is available at Rs400 per pack against Rs380 per pack of 900 grams.

According to traders within the past three years, the prices of best quality ghee/cooking oil such as Dalda, Sufi, and Shan have witnessed an increase of Rs290 per kg as it went up from Rs200 per kg to Rs490 per kg, B-grade cooking oil/ghee price has been increased from Rs120 per pack to Rs400 per pack, reflecting an increase of Rs280 per pack of 900 grams. The price of mustard oil is stable at Rs475 per kg.

Pulses prices witnessed a mixed trend as whole gram is available at Rs300 per kg, fine quality maash is available at Rs280 per kg against Rs290 per kg, best quality lentil is being sold at Rs240 per kg, best quality bean lentil is being sold at Rs280 per kg, moong is being sold at Rs160 per kg against Rs150 per kg, and masoor is being sold at Rs240 per kg.

No changes were witnessed in fresh milk and packed milk prices as one-litre pack of Olpers, Milk Pak and other brands is available at Rs170 per pack. Fresh milk is being sold at Rs145 per kg and yoghurt at Rs160 per kg. In the wholesale market, sugar price witnessed a further reduction as it went down from Rs4,000 per 50kg bag to Rs3,950 per bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs85-90 per kg.

The mutton and beef prices also went up as mutton is available at Rs1,500 per kg against Rs1,450 per kg, while boneless beef at Rs900 per kg against Rs850 per kg and beef with bone at Rs700 per kg against Rs650 per kg. Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) price went down from Rs3,295 to Rs3,000 per domestic cylinder of 15kg.

No changes were observed in the prices of various brands of pack spices as a pack of 25 gram Shan and National spice is being sold at Rs75-80 per pack but the suppliers in July 2021 had reduced the size of the pack from 43 grams to 25 grams. Powder chillies price went down from Rs465 per kg to Rs450 per kg and powder turmeric prices reduced from Rs400 per kg to Rs300 per kg. Lemon price went up from Rs3,200 per 5kg in the wholesale market to Rs3,500 per 5kg which in retail are being sold at Rs800 per kg.

Vegetable prices witnessed a mixed trend as tomatoes price went down from Rs650 per 5kg to Rs400per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs90-95 per kg against Rs140-150 per kg. Potato price in the wholesale market is stable as potatoes are available in the range of Rs1,500 to Rs3,000 per quintal which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs25-40 per kg.

Onions price went up from Rs400 per 5kg to Rs450 per 5kg which in the retail are being sold at Rs95-100 per kg against Rs85-90 per kg. Peas price went up from Rs975 per 5kg to Rs1,075 per 5kg which in retail are being sold at Rs240 per kg against Rs220 per kg, local garlic price is stable at Rs160 per kg.

